Ondo Police arrest man for impregnating, procuring abortion for daughter

The police in Ondo State have arrested a 38-year-old man, Sunday Udoh for sleeping with his daughter, impregnating, and procuring an abortion for the 15-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested on April, 26th 2022 at Ile Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of the state when the station received a complaint of an attempt to procure an abortion for her daughter.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, said that the suspect was arrested following a report by some family members at the police station.

Odunlami explained that the father of the 15-year-old had taken the girl to the hospital to abort the pregnancy when the case was reported at the station.

She said the victim’s father upon interrogation admitted responsibility for the pregnancy and they were in the hospital to procure an abortion for her daughter.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyediran Oyeyemi has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigations and prosecution.





She expressed worry over the rampant cases of incest in the state and advised mothers to be very watchful of their female children.

Odunlami said “On 26th of April, 2022, Policemen attached to Ile-Oluji Division received a complaint of an attempt to procure an abortion by one Sunday Udoh ‘m’, Aged 38, at a health care centre in Ile-Oluji.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was attempting to procure abortion for her daughter of about 15 years old whom he has been having sexual intercourse with.

“The case is currently being handled by the Gender Office of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure.

