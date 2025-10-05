Ondo: Police arrest man for assaulting six-year-old girl in Ore

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested one Bolaji Oluwasetire, a resident of the Osoro area in Ore, for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old girl in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect was caught in the act while forcing the minor to rub his genitals with her hands.

According to Ayanlade, the victim’s father, Kolawole Joseph, reported the incident to the Ore Police Division, after which the suspect was immediately apprehended.

He said, “Acting swiftly on the report, detectives from the Gender Desk Office, Ore Divisional Headquarters, were dispatched to the scene where the suspect was arrested and taken into custody for interrogation.”

The police spokesperson further explained that while in custody, the suspect reportedly began vomiting a greenish substance. Upon interrogation, he allegedly confessed to ingesting herbicide in a desperate attempt to evade justice for his shameful and criminal act.

Ayanlade said the suspect was promptly rushed to the General Hospital, Ore, where he is currently receiving medical treatment under police watch.

He assured that the minor is safe and that her family is receiving necessary support from relevant authorities, while investigations continue.

The spokesperson reiterated the Command’s zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, adding that the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has vowed that no offender will escape justice under his leadership.

The Command also urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspected cases of abuse, stressing that Ondo State would never be a safe haven for sexual predators.

Ayanlade said, “Ondo State will never be a safe haven for sexual predators. Perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence will be hunted down, arrested, and decisively prosecuted. There will be no hiding place for offenders.”

