Ondo: Police arrest five kidnappers, logistics suppliers, rescue victim

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested four suspected kidnappers from various locations in the state, in a major breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against kidnapping activities in the state.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters in Akure, the state capital, the State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, said the command has been deploying every available resource to curb the menace of kidnapping in the state.

He listed the suspected kidnappers to include Babuga Muhammed, Ibrahim Umar, 25, Paul Osanyinduro, 38 and Abubakar Bamoh, who were all arrested in different locations in the state.

The Police boss explained that Babuga Muhammed, a member of a syndicate, was arrested in Ikare Akoko in Akoko North East local government area of the state, after kidnapping one Ogunniyi Semiu, demanding N14m as ransom to set the victim free.

Afolabi, however, said “a combined tactical team of operatives from the Ondo State Police Command and local hunters based in Ikare Akoko carried out a successful operation that led to the rescue of a kidnap victim and the arrest of one of the suspects involved in the abduction.

“The operation followed actionable intelligence regarding the movement of suspected kidnappers responsible for the abduction of one Ogunniyi Semiu ‘m’ on 14th May 2025, around Ikare Akoko in North-East Local Government Area.

“Acting on the intelligence, the joint team strategically laid an ambush in a forest area near Supare Mine, believed to be a rendezvous point for the suspects who had demanded a ransom of ₦14m.

“During the interception, the suspects engaged the operatives in a fierce gun duel. In the exchange, several of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries, while one of them—Babuga Muhammed ‘m’, from Igana, Iseyin, Oyo State, was apprehended, while the victim, Semiu, was rescued alive and unhurt. No ransom was paid”

He said the arrested suspect is currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at the State Specialist Hospital, while efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend other members of the group who escaped with injuries.

Afolabi also said two other suspected kidnappers, Umar and Osanyinduro, who have been on the police radar for some period, were also arrested in Owo.

According to him, the two suspects have confessed to their involvement in various kidnapping cases across the state and said “Osanyinduro links to these kidnapping activities are that he supplies food and other logistics. So he’s equally very much involved in this operation”

Meanwhile, Bamoh, a 30-year-old from Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi state, was arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command after intelligence regarding his activities in Igbara Oke in Ifedore local government area of the state.

The Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command swung into action and successfully apprehended the suspect at one of the Fulani camps in Igbara-Oke Mine, Ondo State.

He said “the suspect, Abubakar Bamoh, is alleged to be a major logistics provider for suspected kidnapping syndicates operating across state lines.

“Preliminary investigations and intelligence revealed that he played a significant role in providing logistical support in a kidnapping incident that occurred in Osun State, in which the victim was abducted and subsequently held hostage in a forest located in Igbara-Oke, Ondo State.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect volunteered a confessional statement and provided useful information regarding the operations of the syndicate.

“A search conducted at his premises led to the recovery of one Tecno mobile phone, suspected to have been used by the syndicate for communication, and a solar panel, allegedly used to power their devices in the forest.

“Following actionable intelligence gathered during interrogation, a combined tactical team comprising the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, the Command Surveillance Squad, and the TIRS Team has been deployed to carry out an operation aimed at rescuing the victim and effecting further arrests of other members of the kidnapping syndicate”

