Ondo: Police arrest community head over alleged rape of 12-year-old girl

Men of the Ondo state Police command have arrested a community head of Laaagba community, in Ondo East Local Government area of Ondo State, Ifedayo Adeniyi, over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The traditional head was arrested by the police in his residence in Ondo and was subsequently transferred to State Police Headquarters for further investigation.

It was gathered that the community head lured the underage to his house in the community and harbored her for two weeks where he was alleged to sexually harassed the young girl.

Speaking on her ordeal, the 12-year -old girl who is recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in Ondo town was taken to the traditional head by a commercial motorcycle operator in the community.

The young said “The Baale kept me in his house for two weeks and feed me with pap, while he assaulted me sexually on daily basis.

“My parents became worried about my whereabouts and eventually raised an alarm, declaring me missing.

“After two weeks, the Baale took me on a motorcycle and dumped me at a location in Akure, the Ondo State capital,”

The parent of the girl however, reported the incident at the Ondo Area Command, while police from the area swing into action and arrested the community head.

Confirming the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, said the suspect has been arrested by the police in Ondo town.

Ayanlade however, said the case had been transferred to the State Police Headquarters in Akure, the state capital, for more investigation into the matter.

