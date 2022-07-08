Ondo Police Arrest 22-year-old Female Kidnapper

Men of the Ondo Police Command have arrested a 22- year-old suspected female kidnapper, Adeola Omoniyi, who specialised in abducting toddlers with his father, Ilesanmi Omoniyi, in various communities in the last two years.

The suspect disclosed that she has been working in connection with her father, Ilesanmi who usually pays her a sum of N30,000 for each toddler kidnapped and deposited at his place in Igbotako

The suspected kidnapped who was paraded at the police headquarters alongside her father, disclosed that she was apprehended at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State after abducting a two-year-old girl.

While confessing to the crime, she said “I’ve been doing this for the past two years. I do kidnap little children and I always deliver them to my father in his house at Igbotako. I was successful with the first two children I took but I was caught with the third one.

“After delivering the kids to my father, he used to give me N30,000 for each operation. I do use the money to take care of myself. I don’t know what he normally uses the children for. All I do is just take them to him.

“He was the one that told me to always bring the children to him. I picked the first child from Ilutitun and the from Ilowo and deposited them at my father’s residence.

“It was when I was taking this child away that the mother raised alarm. People gathered to beat me and I was taken to the police station before I was moved to Akure.

“I have been doing the business for about two years. The first one was in 2021 and the second one this year. I always ask the children when they are alone where are they going and I hold their hand and they will follow me.

But the father of the suspected criminal who said that her daughter lied against him said her daughter has been battling mental issues for the past two years.

“My daughter used to stay in Lagos. She used about two years in Lagos. She got sick and they brought her to me in Igbotako. She was naked when they brought her to me.

“I later took her to a church where the pastor said I should pay N80,000. I sold my cassava and I paid the pastor. He later told me that she is better but a few days after he called again to that he could not find her as she had left the church.

“I am not the one that she used to bring the kids to. I have never given her N30,000. She left the church where they are taking care of her some six months ago and we have been looking for her until I heard that she went to steal a child.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmi Odunlami, said the two suspects would be charged in court after the conclusion of the investigation.





