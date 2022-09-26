Ondo PDP youths to Atiku: Ensure youth-driven administration if elected

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Monday advised the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to run a youth-driven administration if he emerged victorious in the 2023 general elections.

The youths stated this during the inauguration of the state chapter of the Atiku Youth Wing across the 18 local government areas of the state saying the essence of running the youth-driven administration was to prepare the youths to garner experience for effective governance.

Speaking during the inauguration of the executives, the Southwest zonal coordinator of the youth wing of Atiku Support Group, Tomide Akinribido, said that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the PDP presidential flag bearer is victorious.

Akinribido, a lawmaker in the Ondo State House of Assembly, charged the executive with the responsibility of reaching out to eligible voters through conscious sensitisation and awareness of the mass suffering imposed on the people by APC.

He charged the newly inaugurated officials to work assiduously and mobilize support across the wards and units of Ondo state to ensure victory for the party and its candidate in the presidential election.

Also speaking at the event, a member of the Osun State House of Assembly who doubles as the Atiku Youth Wing Southwest zonal secretary, Adewumi Adeyemi described the PDP Presidential candidate as the most prepared in the race.

He sought the support of the youths in the region for Atiku Abubakar so that he could actualize his presidential ambition in 2023 and solicited the cooperation of the zone for Atiku, saying he was the only man they could trust and rely on.





“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has touched the lives of youths particularly and many Nigerians when it comes to providing employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed youths.

“If Atiku is given the mandate to lead, joblessness and poverty would become a thing of the past.

“We will like to further emphasise the needs for the South-West in particular and Nigeria as a whole to give Atiku Abubakar the needed support, as he remains the only aspirant with the best profile and wealth of experience to rule our nation, Nigeria

Speaking on behalf of the officials, the Ondo State coordinator of the Atiku Youth Wing, Temitope Ajayi expressed optimism that the state would be delivered for Atiku, urging all the coordinators across the state to deliver the state for Atiku.

He further expressed their confidence in the ability of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to turn around the fortunes of the country and make it a prosperous nation for the teeming youths.