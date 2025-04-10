Ondo PDP leaders are betrayals, Senator Tofowomo alleges

…says betrayals, broken promises killing the party in Ondo

Former Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo, on Thursday accused the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State of betrayal and insincerity, stating that such conduct was responsible for the resignation of the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei.

Tofowomo said Peretei’s resignation was justified, alleging that party leaders misled and abandoned him after encouraging him to contest for the state chairmanship position.

According to the former lawmaker, Peretei was lured into the race by senior party figures who later withdrew support after he had expended significant resources and effort. “Dr Eddy Olafeso, my respected leader, and Engr Clement Faboyede, a former chairman of the party, were living witnesses to this,” he said.

He lamented that the party leadership not only betrayed Peretei but also owed him an apology for what he described as “playing games” with his ambition.

Tofowomo, who served in the 9th National Assembly, also condemned what he termed the marginalisation of the Ondo South Senatorial District, pointing out that the PDP chairmanship had been rotated between the North and Central for over 12 years, excluding the South.

“Moreover, Ondo North and Central have a Board of Trustee member each, while Ondo South has nothing to date,” he added, criticising the continued imbalance in the party’s internal arrangements.

Describing Peretei’s treatment as unjust, Tofowomo said the party leaders frustrated him out of the PDP despite acknowledging that he was a “round peg in a round hole.” He likened the incident to his own experience during the last governorship campaign, where he said he was also sidelined.

He recounted, “I congratulated Agboola Ajayi when he picked the party’s ticket as the governorship candidate and asked him to carry me along. But what did he do? He sidelined me and did not involve me in the campaign. Later, they accused me of anti-party activity simply because Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa visited me during a family burial and jokingly asked for my support.”

Tofowomo criticised the party’s poor performance in the election, stating, “Our party lost the election across the 18 local governments—it was 18-0. Am I to blame for the PDP’s failure in other local governments, including Ajayi’s own ward? Is it not on record that he didn’t even win there?”

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, saying, “I am a bona fide member of the PDP and I have paid my dues. As a senator, I contributed to paying the rent for the Secretariat and bought all the chairs in the hall. I am not saying this to seek glory, but to show that our leaders are not fair—they are the ones killing the PDP.”

Tofowomo called on the party to reflect on its failures and recognise the efforts of loyal members like Peretei. “It is not too late to call Peretei back and apologise to him for betraying him. Our leaders must understand that all this temporary earthly power will not last forever,” he warned.

Peretei had on Wednesday announced his resignation from the PDP, citing frustration with the leadership’s self-serving agenda and lack of political will to win elections as the basis for his departure.

