Ondo PDP inaugurates 533-man presidential campaign council for Atiku

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon. Fatai Adams, on Thursday, inaugurated the Presidential Campaign Council, expressing confidence that the party will emerge victorious and return to power in the forthcoming general elections.

Adams who stated this while inaugurating the 533-member committee which various sub-committees, headed by Col. Roland Omowa (rtd), said now is the time to regain power and reverse the wrong of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The party’s candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, and the former national Vice Chairman, South-West, Dr Eddy Olafeso, were inaugurated as the vice chairman and Director-General of the campaign council respectively.

Fatai explained that 14 directorates headed by Deputy Director, who will be reporting to Olafeso, were formed by the party to make the campaign get to the grassroots for victory at the general elections.

He said the PDP remained the strongest and most popular political party with the capacity to win elective positions, saying “It’s our duty to convince the people, to see a better future for Nigeria rather than for ourselves”

Addressing the members of the campaign council, Olafeso stated that the party adopted the measure “to rescue Nigerian and it’s a must-win election because of the state of this nation.

“They’ve stolen all our patrimony. Our dignity was eroded. Our women have been taken to the jungle and raped. This is an opportunity to build a better Nigeria. It’s only good governance led by Atiku that can bring back the kind of government we want.

“The current APC government has done a lot to destroy the unity of this country and it will be unfortunate to give them another opportunity to continue their bad job. Our party is determined to correct this.

He, however, called on the electorate to throw their weight behind Atiku and Okowa to preserve the legacy of the founding fathers of the state.

“I want to congratulate every member of the committee for being a member of the council. The time is now for PDP to take over the affairs of the country from the APC. We have to look forward to how to add value to your ward and units.

“Winning your units must be total. It’s a road to victory and I want to thank you all for accepting this responsibility. I am very optimistic about winning this election”

Jegede in his address expressed confidence that PDP would repeat the 2019 feat even better in the state, saying “We are going to do better than what we did in 2019. This is a winning team. We are all generals in this war.

“Let’s go and work as one. The suffering is too much in the land. By the grace of God, we shall send them away. If you vote for Atiku, he will need the support of those in the National Assembly. So let’s vote for all candidates of PDP.”

The chairman of the Campaign council, Colonel Omowa (retd) enjoined all members of the party to support the campaign council for success at the general elections.





He said, “You should all go back to the grassroots where our people are. This Campaign Council is constituency-based. No matter your position in the party because even the presidential candidate has said that he will go back to his constituency to monitor there.

This is because elections are won by the polling units and that is why we have this structure to get to all the people at the grassroots. We have been saddled with the mandate to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the next year’s general election.”

