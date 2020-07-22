Ondo PDP guber primary: I am sure of victory ― Bode Ayorinde

An aspirant in the ongoing governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo, Hon. Dr Bode Ayorinde has expressed optimism that he will emerge victorious in the exercise based on his track records.

Speaking at the venue of the ondo primary, The Dome, Alagbaka-Akure, Ayorinde said he had put his house in order and can go to sleep as the result of the election will be announced in his favour.

He said he has worked hard for the expected victory as he has used his political experience from previous elections to woo delegates to his side in the primary.

Ayorinde, a University prop who is currently at the venue of the guber primary exercise alongside other seven aspirants, said he would only defeat if the process was transparent and credible.

The PDP a former House of Representatives said the odds favoured him as the only governorship aspirant from Ondo north senatorial district, saying “I have better chance to come out victorious in this exercise”

As at the time of filing this report, delegates from 10 out of the 18 local government areas had voted in the exercise.