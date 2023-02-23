Hakeem Gbadamosi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo state, has urged security agencies to beam their search light to villages within the town to prevent outbreak of law and order as the general elections takes off on Saturday.

The Chairman of the party in the local government area, Mr. Adekunle Akinlalu, who stated this in a statement signed by him, appealed to security agencies in the area not to leave anything to chances.

Akinlalu also charged security agencies to beef up security around the offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from any attacks.

He noted that the heightened threats of violence in the area is aimed at causing voter apathy by some elements who are agents of destruction and enemies of development

He said the call became necessary in order to have a peaceful atmosphere during the elections in the area, saying Idanre is one of the flashpoints in the state.

He said “Idanre as one of the flashpoints should be well secured during this election to prevent any form of intimidation from any political party”

He however, called on the state government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to ensure a level playing field for people to elect their leaders of their choice during the election.

Akinlalu called on all the residents of the communities within the local government to be law abiding before, during and after the general elections.