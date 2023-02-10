Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo Central, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe and Kemisola Adesanya respectively, have denied any accord with the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The two PDP candidates dissociated themselves from campaign posters that featured their photographs with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that flooded the Ondo state capital, Akure.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the two candidates of the PDP, who said they had no knowledge about the posters being shared by some elements on various platforms, saying there was no political alliance with anyone.

The two candidates said those circulating the posters are devilish, saying the poster was designed to distract and confuse their supporters to vote for the APC.

The statement stated: “Our attention has been drawn to the posters circulating the Akure metropolis, showing Bashorun Ifedayo Adedipe SAN, the PDP Candidate, for Ondo Central Senatorial District and the PDP Candidate for House of Representatives, Akure North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. (Princess) Kemisola Adesanya as a team with the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, powered by a group of people called Akure Progressive Forum, of which we are not part of.

They said the posters were fabricated to distract the party from concentrating on what is important to the people of the state and Nigerians.

“We are candidates of the People’s Democratic Party and have no connection with the said group, when our party has a Presidential Candidate, in the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and by the grace of God, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Both of us are focused and have a clear direction on our ambition, political ideology and that of our party PDP.

“We hereby wish to further reiterate our commitment to our party and our ambition for a quality representation, for the good people of our constituencies, to influence policies, that will improve the livelihood of our constituent, as we believe that there are so many ways to better the lives of our people, than the present situation in the country.

“We hereby urge the electorates to remain resolute and vote for a new narrative of the PDP, to rescue Nigeria, come 25th of February and 11th of March 2023.

“We urged the electorates, to vote for all the PDP candidates across board, to put an end to the hardship and the abysmal failure of the APC government”.