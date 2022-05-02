Ondo PDP,  APC trade words over plan to fund Amotekun with state workers’ salaries

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state on Monday engaged in a war of words over the plans by the state to deduct from the salaries of state workers purportedly to fund the State’s Security Network, known as Amotekun.

While the PDP alleged that the state government had perfected plans to deduct from the source, salaries of the state workers purportedly to fund Amotekun, the state government said there was no such plan to deduct workers’ salaries for any purpose, describing the claim by the main opposition party as comical tales.

But Peretei maintained that the purported plans was hatched by the state government following the accolades received from various quarters over the steps taken by the state government to confront the herdsmen menace in the state through Amotekun Corps, saying the governor is about stretching his luck too far.

The PDP statement read: When responsible governments are reeling out their achievements in the area of workers’ welfare on Workers’ Day, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has perfected plans to deduct from source, salaries of Ondo State workers purportedly to fund the State’s Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun.

“This evil plan is not unconnected with accolades the governor had received from some quarters for his efforts at confronting herdsmen menace in the state through Amotekun Corps.

“As much as we are still unable to sleep with our two eyes closed, the Governor has been sunning himself in the vain glory of a conqueror and is about to stretch his luck too far.





“Ondo State workers are the most pauperised and traumatised in South-West Nigeria, despite being the only oil-producing state in the region. Salaries are not paid as and when due, and when paid at all, only fractions are paid.

“As at the last count, some workers received November 2021 salary in April, 2022. This in itself is bad enough. Yet, Mr Governor can have the audacity and effrontery to contemplate increasing the agony experienced by workers in the state”

According to Peretei, “A circular stating how much is to be deducted from all grade levels showed clearly that, the Governor is outrightly insensitive to the suffering workers.

“That the workers have been reduced to beggars to meet their daily needs mean nothing to the Imperial Governor as long as his N600m monthly security vote is first charge from the monthly allocation to the state. It will not matter as long as workers in the state have not been turned to scavengers. They should be able to manage.”

He queried that “Is it the case that government is unable to sustain the funding of the Amotekun security outfit or it is another ploy to syphon the limited resources in the state?

“What exactly does the Governor spend his huge security vote on, if he has to depend on sacrifices from workers to provide security for the state? Is it the case that the economic and political Advisers of the Governor are already at their wit’s end that, they think the only thing left for them to do is to pounce on what is remaining of the workers’ salaries?

“That this policy has not been implemented for November, 2021 salary is not because government has had a rethink but simply because of some technicalities that boarder on computations.

“The economy of Ondo state is powered by civil servants. It is this same class of persons that Akeredolu has treated with the highest level of disdain and callousness. We urge Akeredolu to be more frugal with handling of the finances of Ondo State, so as not to impoverish the workers further.

But the state government in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, said the PDP is only seeking attention through selling blatant lies and sponsoring spurious allegations to the people of the state, as regards the welfare of workers.

Olatunde said “The latest lie from the stable of the PDP is wrapped around an imaginary deduction of workers’ salary to fund Amotekun. As usual, the PDP is famous for twisting facts and disseminate falsehood to mask its dark intentions of hoodwinking the innocent members of the public.

“While we concede to the PDP, its right to constantly dive into self-ridicule, it remains the responsibility of Government to continuously alert the public of deliberate falsehood under any guise.”

He explained that “To set the record straight, the Ondo State Government has no plan of deducting workers’ salary for any purpose. Rather, the Governor Akeredolu-led Administration has continued to show commitment and prioritize workers’ welfare in the last five years.

“The allegation of planned salary deduction is imaginary. It is an embarrassing falsehood fabricated by a party whose penchant for lies is legendary.

“Obviously, the workers in the state through the organized Labour have shown commitment and support for Amotekun. The workers in their wisdom have voluntarily supported the state Security Network “Amotekun” with the donation of 30 motorcycles. The Government was grateful to receive this generous donation.

“The PDP must have a heinous plot with its frequent attack on the progress and successes of the Amotekun corps. One would have expected that matters of security should cut across board irrespective of political differences.

“The PDP takes delight in playing politics with the lives of the people. Its endless fabrication of falsehood to halt the success of Amotekun or discourage well-meaning individuals from supporting the security network, is mind-boggling.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Government of Ondo State under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will continue to prioritize workers’ welfare.

“Members of the public, especially the civil servants are , however, urged to disregard the PDP. There are no plans to deduct workers salary and clearly no circular was issued to that effect.

“We challenge the PDP to publish or make public any circular on their imaginary deductions as claimed.”

