Ondo PDP, APC lawmaker trade words over alleged attack on members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, are currently at loggerheads over the alleged attack and destruction of property in the state.

While the PDP alleged the serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of using soldiers to unleash terror on people of the town, the lawmaker laid the blame on the doorstep of the opposition party in the state, saying his supporters were attacked allegedly by PDP thugs.

The PDP alleged Adefisoye of parading fake soldiers and being in possession of army uniforms, arms, and ammunition, while alleging that the soldiers invaded the venue of the meeting of the PDP, destroying some shops and injuring some people.

In a statement signed by the PDP Director of Media and Publicity, in Idanre, Adeyemi Fasoranti alleged that some APC thugs who were in the company of the Adefisoye shot into the air while passing by the venue of the PDP meeting on their way back from the mega rally of APC in Akure, the state capital.

According to Fasoranti, the thugs started attacking members of the PDP unprovoked, injuring some while some shops were destroyed by the thugs.

He said the party reported the incident at the police station while those injured were taken to the hospital, the lawmaker also raced to the police station, to change the narrative.

Fasoranti said “the serving Member of the House of Representatives and APC candidate of Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye (Small Alhaji) brought two loaded Hilux vehicles with some men in army uniform to inflict more pain on his constituents.

“The ‘military’ action started around 5:45 pm and lasted till 7:05 pm, destroying Oyin Ni Temi Shop, where the PDP House of Assembly candidate, Hon. Aderemi Oyewole was attacked.

“They later moved to his house, break in unlawfully, and ransacked the whole house without finding any incriminating evidence.

“No amount of threats, intimidation, and harassment will stop Idanre/Ifedore from voting PDP candidates in the forthcoming February/March 2023 elections from winning.





“We call on the commander 32 Artillery Brigade to investigate these men in Army uniform that perpetrated the destruction. Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye who brought them should be interrogated to explain where he got the soldiers from.

” No doubt, the House of Representatives member has a mobile armoury which houses arms and ammunition of high caliber and camouflage of Nigeria Army.

“We suspect that it’s from the acquired Army uniforms and arms that he shared among his thugs who unleashed terror on our town. Though we know he’s the Vice Chairman of the House Committee On Army, but he’s not expected to use the office to illegally acquire Army uniforms and firearms.

But the Federal lawmaker who denied the allegations pointed accusing fingers to the opposition party of attacking his supporters, saying he didn’t bring soldiers to the town.

He specifically alleged the PDP candidate for the House of Representatives, Festus Akingbaso and his supporters that attacked him.

Adefisoye said: “I didn’t bring soldiers to Idanre. It was the candidate of PDP for House of Representatives, Festus Akingbaso, and his supporters that attacked me. They destroyed my car and the windscreen of my car was pierced by bullet.”

The PDP in Idanre however, maintained that security agencies in the state should investigate the incident and call Adefisoye to order, calling on the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure to investigate the men in Army uniform who attacked and destroyed shops in Idanre on Monday evening.

The PDP, however, appealed to its members to remain calm in spite of the provocation, warning that the party will no longer fold its arms and see its members attacked or killed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE