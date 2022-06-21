Ondo PDP alleges govt of insensitivity to state workers’ plight

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has condemned a new policy by the state government that stipulates that teachers in public schools in the state would not be promoted unless they acquire a Master’s Degree in Education.

This was contained in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of PDP, in the state, Kennedy Peretei, who described the state government as insensitive to the plight of state workers who are being owed about six months salaries.

Peretei queried the rationale behind the new policy of the state government noting that though the policy gave an optional qualification, asking teachers who have not acquired a Master’s degree in Education to attend the N130,000 six months training at Public Service Institute, Ilara-Mokin, to qualify for the promotion.

The statement reads in parts: “While the whole of Ondo State mourned and grieved over the massacre, the pains of civil servants came to the centre stage again.”

“Civil servants have parked their cars due to inability to buy tyres, service or fuel them. We owe tonnes of bills in kid’s school fees and foodstuff bought on credit. Hungry people neither donate blood nor volunteer”.

“Teachers in Ondo State, who just received January 2022 salaries on 7th June, have been put on notice that, effective from July 2022, it will be mandatory to have a Masters Degree in Education or a six months training at Public Service Institute, Ilara-Mokin to qualify for the promotion.

“For those without M.Ed, the six months training comes with a one hundred and thirty thousand naira financial requirement.

“For this category of workers who are already in a very bad shape, what a very ingenious way of creating hardship for the people. In what other ways can a government fail the people?”

PDP, therefore, suggested to Governor Akeredolu to design better packages that would enhance the efficiency of the teachers through retraining programmes.

“Training and re-training are key requirements for every organisation desirous of efficiency and growth. But there are always safety nets and welfare packages that make such training sought after. This one being proposed by Akeredolu is ill-timed and the height of insensitivity to the plight of the people,” the statement read.





But while reacting to the PDP allegation, the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde, described it as unfortunate that the PDP would refer to the issue of workers’ salary as a way of portraying failure in government, saying “Indeed, selective amnesia is the hallmark of a bad political culture”

Olatunde in a statement signed by him said “The same opposition party who left the government with an unpaid seven months salaries is now mourning more than the bereaved.

“In actual fact, the PDP bled the state dry with unparalleled impunity. We can only sympathise with them as they are now being haunted by the ghost of their terrible past.

“It is not only uncanny but also uncharitable for the PDP, whose legacy of unpaid seven months salaries contributed immensely to the excruciating economic challenges in the state, to raise issues on workers’ salaries.”

He said further that “We will not prevent the PDP from sliding into this path of perfidy, but we shall not forget to warn against playing politics with the precious lives of the people of the state, and dishonouring the memories of the innocent compatriots who fell to the bullets of terrorists.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ondo PDP alleges govt… Ondo PDP alleges govt… Ondo PDP alleges govt…