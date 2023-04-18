The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo state has dragged the state government before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, challenging the continued closure of its headquarters in the state without any cause or reasons.

In the suit filed by the Caretaker Committee members of the union in the state, asking the court for an order to restrain the state government or its agents and officials from further disallowing the NURTW and other Caretaker Committee Members of the Union from using their head office in Akure.

The NURTW sought the court order to restrain the Ondo State government, the state governor, the Park Management Committee, Ondo State Southwest Security Network (Amotekun), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Attorney General of Ondo State from further disallowing the NURTW and other Caretaker Committee Members of the Union from using their head office in Akure.

At the hearing of the matter on Monday in Akure, the applicants, in the Affidavit of Urgency filed before the court, the third applicant, Oluwatoyin Olaoye, Chairman Caretaker Committee Members of NURTW Akure.

Counsel to the applicants, Sir Adewumi Babalola; who is the National President of Incorporated Trustee of Active Success and Empowerment Initiative, ASEI of Nigeria and Department of Fighters for Human Right Services, prayed the court that “the purpose of the application brought before the court that necessitates its affidavit of urgency is as a result of illegal closure of the head office belonging to the 2nd applicant.

“That the 1st to 6th defendants had illegally locked its gate and disallowed the present caretaker committee inaugurated by the National Executive of the 2nd applicant recently.

“That the head office of the 2nd applicant, which is located along Akure/Ado-Ekiti Expressway, Igoba, Akure, Ondo state, had been locked for years now, and same is decaying despite several promises by the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 6th respondents to open the office after the just concluded general election had failed.

“That it is urgent this application is heard to allow peace to reign in the state.”

Two other applicants in the case include; Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, the National President, NURTW, and the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

While the motion on notice, filed before the court, seeking an order of the court also reads in part, “An Order of this honourable court to immediately allow the 3rd applicant and other Caretaker Committee Members of the 2nd applicant access and reopen their head office at along Akure/Ado-Ekiti Expressway, Igoba, Akure, being a property of the 1st applicant that had been illegally locked by the 1st to 6th respondents without just cause.

“An Order of this honourable court restraining the 1st to 6th respondents or any other security agency from further disallows the 2nd applicant and other Caretaker Committee Members of the 2nd applicant from using the head office of the 2nd applicant at Akure/Ado-Ekiti Expressway, Igoba, Akure.”





Their grounds of the application also reads; “that the 2nd applicant is the owner of the office unlawful locked by the 1st to 6th respondents.

“That the 3rd applicant is the authentic Caretaker Chairman of the 2nd applicant. That the 3rd applicant and other Caretaker Committee Members have been disallowed access to the head office of the 2nd applicant through intimidation and harassment.”

But in the notice of preliminary objection filed before the court, the applicant sought the notice that at the hearing of the above suit, the respondents/applicants intend by way of preliminary objection to challenge the competence of the suit, and may be heard praying this honourable court for an order dismissing the suit No. MAK/53M/2023 of the applicants/respondents for being incompetent and for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

“The suit of the applicants/respondents is incompetent for non-compliance with the rules of the court which is not a mere irregularity but a fundamental defect. This honourable court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit.”

Counsel to the applicants sought the adjournment to allow him to file his response to the motion on notice, said they have filed a preliminary objection to the application.

,The Senior Legal Officer from the Ondo State Ministry of Justice and Counsel to the Respondents,.Olatunbosun Bosun-Kwadjo, however, did not oppose to the submission of the Counsel to the applicants.

The Presiding Magistrate, Al-yunus Musa, subsequently adjourned the case till 11th May, 2023 for hearing.

