Ondo Nurses to embark on three days warning strike Monday

Nurses under the auspices of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in Ondo State will on Monday embark on a three-day warning strike to press home their demand over the half payment of salary by the state government.

This was contained in a letter dated February 26, 2021, and signed by the State Secretary of NANNM, Comrade Aina Emmanuel Oluwasegun, who said the nurses’ decision was reached after the meeting of the leadership of the union and its members.

He said the industrial action would commence from 12 am on Monday, March 1, to Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

The directive is contained in a letter signed by the State Secretary of the association Oluwasegun, said: “Sequel to the meeting the State Executive Council of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM held on 16th February 2021 which resolved that State Government should:

“Pay 100 per cent salary of January 2017, December 2020, January 2021, 20 per cent of the balance of December 2016, 50 per cent of November 2020 and commencement of New Salary Adjustment for Local Government Nurses within seven working days.

“Following the expiration of the seven (7) working days ultimatum without a response from the government you are directed to proceed on three (3) days warning strike from 12 am on Monday 1 to Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at first instance.”

