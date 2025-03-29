NUJ celebrates female journalists, The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, on Monday, commiserated with a member of the chapel, Mr. Titus Akhigbe, over the passing of his beloved wife, Irene. sale of nomination form, Kaduna NUJ journalists, NUJ decries worsening insecurity, Oyo NUJ condemns petrol scarcity, NUJ congratulates Sunday Gbenjo,NUJ calls for suspension, NUJ security summit,Court halts Bayelsa NUJ delegates conference, FCT NUJ election, NUJ condoles with Sokoto SSG, Kebbi NUJ
Ondo NUJ condemns sale of coffins in state hospitals

Hakeem Gbadamosi

Members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ondo State, have condemned the sale of coffins within the State hospitals, saying the presence of coffins next to hospitals induced fear in patients, as it made them feel half-dead.

This is just as the Union called on the state government to bar and relocate public sales and open the display of caskets at the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) in Akure to somewhere else.

The NUJ position was contained in the communique issued by the Union at the end of its monthly congress, describing the open display of coffins in the State hospital as inappropriate.

Arising from a congress chaired by the state NUJ chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite, argued that positioning caskets directly opposite the Emergency Unit and Ward could cause psychological trauma for sick patients who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The communique which was jointly signed by Jacob Akintunde, Olayinka Ogunleye, and Babatunde Ayedoju as members of the communique drafting committee read: “That Ondo NUJ notes with dismay the flagrant and public sales of coffins/caskets at the premises of the UNIMEDTH, Akure Annex mortuary, directly opposite the Outpatient Department (OPD) and close to the Emergency Unit of the UNIMED Teaching Hospital (Akure Annex/FUTA Teaching Hospital).

“We call on the state government to urgently order the relocation of the casket shop, operated by a private vendor, from the hospital premises to prevent psychological distress among patients,” they said in a communique issued at the end of the congress”

The congress also expressed displeasure over the deteriorating health facilities across the state and the challenges patients face in accessing quality healthcare, called on the state governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to declare a “state of emergency” in the health sector.

While assessing the security situation in the state, NUJ members commended Mr Aiyedatiwa for addressing recent security challenges by setting up a joint task force to tackle banditry but tasked the state government to equip security agencies in the state.

They asked the state government to equip all the security agencies with essential tools, including vehicles, drones, trackers, and other logistics, to enhance crime-fighting efforts.

“The Congress also enjoined Mr. Governor to recruit more officers and provide more vehicles for the State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps.

“That the Congress also called for synergy and proper coordination among security agencies to effectively tackle insecurity in the state,” it added.

The NUJ members further urged the governor to reactivate the quarterly media chat “Meet the Governor” programme to keep residents informed about government policies.

The congress however, commended Aiyedatiwa over the recruitment of teachers for both primary and secondary schools in the state, urging political leaders to ensure that the newly employed teachers are deployed to their designated schools.

The Union appealed to the federal government to address irregularities in the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for federal workers, particularly those employed by FRCN, NTA, NAN, and VON.

