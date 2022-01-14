Ondo NSCDC sets up female armed squad to combat insecurity

As part of efforts to combat criminal activities in Ondo State, the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said an all-female armed squad has been set up by the state command.

The Commandant of the corps in the state Hammed Abodunrin, who disclosed this on Friday, said the special female squad had been optimally trained to respond to crime situations within the state and as well tackle it promptly.

Abodunrin said the squad will be involved in providing protection in schools across the state in order to forestall any form of security breach.

He said “In the just-concluded year, a Special Female Squad were tactically trained to respond to school protection in the State and Rapid Response Squad to tackle crimes promptly.

“As crime and criminalities are becoming more and more sophisticated, the Command has devised several security strategies to combat the new trend.”

Speaking on the scorecard of the command, the commandant disclosed that 124 suspects were arrested by its Intelligence and Investigation Department with 20 of the cases pending in the court.

He disclosed that the command’s

Anti-Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration and Gender Unit handled 185 cases with 140 arrests made while four of the cases were transferred to NAPTIP and two transferred to the Ministry of Women Affairs.

He said about 284,540 litres of petroleum products were recovered while nine trucks were impounded alongside four wooden boats from the coastal area of the State, the NSCDC boss said Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, was to resolve 305 cases in 2021.

“The Command handled about 1725 cases altogether in 2021. Some of the cases include illegal dealing in petroleum products (19), malicious damage of farmlands (17), illegal mining activities (10), illegal operations of Private Guard Companies (2) stolen prepaid meters (8). Other cases are robbery (12), missing child (11), sexual assault/rape (27), child trafficking (5) and job racketeering (3).

“With the inauguration of a Cybercrime Forensic ICT Training Centre in the Command, crime can be solved in record time. It is also worthy to mention that the Command enjoyed a seamless working relationship with other sister agencies in the State and this could be seen before, during and after the yuletide period as we collaborated to keep the State safe.”

He however, advised the public to continue to give credible and timely intelligence in order for the command to serve the people better.

