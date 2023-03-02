Hakeem Gbadamosi-Akure

The House of Representatives candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Akure South/North Federal Constituency, Hon. Niyi Seun Falade, has congratulated Hon.Derin Adesida, of All Progressives Congress (APC) for winning last Saturday’s election.

Falade, in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, congratulated Adesida, whose victory at the polls was announced on Monday. He also congratulated the people of the Federal constituency and expressed his commitment to his party and the state.

While commending the people of the constituency for exhibiting maturity during the poll, said the people of the Federal constituency have spoken and a winner has emerged.

Falade said, “power belongs to God and “bestows upon whoever he chooses and Politics should not be seen as a do-or-die affair.

“The Federal constituency has spoken and a winner has emerged. Who can question God? I have tasted winning and losing but I thank God in all things.

“I congratulate Hon. Adesida for a resounding victory at the just concluded general election, wishing him a successful legislative term”

He also appreciated other contestants’ maturity throughout the contest and commended his campaign team, supporters, family members, and well-wishers across party lines for their immense support.

“First and foremost, I want to show my unreserved gratitude to God Almighty for all His love and grace throughout this electioneering campaign.

“To my campaign team across party lines, I say a big thank you. God bless Akure South/ North Federal constituency,” he added.

Falade said, “in the spirit of sportsmanship and for the growth of the constituency, promised to work with the winner of the election to bring about the needed development to the people, I congratulate Hon. Adesida





Adesida, the APC candidate, a former Federal House of Representatives member under the People’s Democratic Party between 2007 and 2011, defeated other candidates after scoring the highest number of votes in the election.