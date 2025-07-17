Ondo NMA rejects NSIWC circular, threatens strike action over allowance downward review

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ondo State Branch, on Thursday, kicked against the move by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to review the allowances for medical and dental officers in the federal public service.

The NMA described the move as obnoxious and ill-timed, particularly in the face of the worsening brain drain in the country’s healthcare sector due to the japa syndrome.

The association expressed solidarity with the National Officers Committee (NOC) of the Nigerian Medical Association as well as support for the demands presented to the Federal Government.

In a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting in Akure, the state capital, and signed by the State Chairman, Dr Olumuyiwa Alonge, and the Secretary, Dr Olaopa Olutobi Gideon, the doctors demanded the immediate withdrawal of the circular, as well as a review of the minimum wage to include at least a 300 percent pay increase for all medical and dental practitioners.

Ondo NMA revealed that it would join the national body in initiating a total shutdown of medical services as a last resort if the Federal Government fails to address the medical body’s demands.

“The recent circular issued by the NSIWC has raised significant concerns within the healthcare community,” the statement noted.

The association cited the ongoing human resource challenges, poor remuneration, deteriorating working conditions, and unpaid arrears as critical issues affecting doctors and other health workers.

It urged senior medical professionals to speak out in defence of the profession, stressing that their voices would amplify the struggle, and directed its members in the state to be on standby for further directives on potential industrial action.

“This obnoxious circular is coming against the background of a perennial shortage of human resources for health in various facets and at all levels of healthcare, in the face of the japa syndrome, with its attendant work overload experienced by doctors and other health workers who have chosen to stay behind to serve our people. Other problems include, but are not limited to, very poor remuneration of doctors, poor conditions of service, and a backlog of owed arrears.

“In light of our careful examination of this development and its implications for the already challenged healthcare system in our nation, the Ondo State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association wishes to express its very strong disapproval of this circular.

“We, therefore, urge that these important requests be addressed promptly: the universal applicability of salary adjustments and allowances for medical and dental practitioners across all state MDAs, the private sector, universities, and house officers.

“An immediate review of the consequential adjustments in line with the agreements made in the 2001, 2009, and 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs); and correction of the relativity agreement between CONMESS and CONHESS, ensuring compliance with the 2001 CBA, particularly regarding call duty allowances and the payment of all accrued backlogs.”

The NMA, however, demanded the immediate withdrawal of the circular, a comprehensive review of the minimum wage, and at least a 300 per cent pay increase for all medical and dental professionals.

