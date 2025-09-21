Ondo NLC demands N256,950 new minimum wage, writes Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded an upward review of the state’s minimum wage from the current ₦73,000 to ₦256,950.

This was contained in a letter to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, dated September 19, 2025, and signed by the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Ademola Olapade, and Secretary, Comrade Akin Sunday, which also demanded a review of pensions for retirees in view of worsening economic conditions.

According to the union’s leadership, inflation, subsidy removal, and the rising costs of food, transport, housing, and healthcare have eroded wages, leaving workers and pensioners in what they described as a state of “perpetual economic suffocation.”

The NLC further noted that Ondo, as an oil-producing state, has recorded significant increases in internally generated revenue (IGR) and federal allocations, stressing that workers’ welfare must reflect this reality.

Citing Imo State’s recent approval of a ₦104,000 minimum wage, the unions said Ondo should not lag behind but rather lead in setting progressive standards for worker welfare across the country.

While commending the state governor, Aiyedatiwa for prompt salary and pension payments as well as timely promotions of workers, the NLC urged the state government to immediately set up a negotiation committee with labour representatives and other stakeholders to deliberate on the new wage demand.

The Ondo NLC letter read in part: “This demand is based on multiple compelling factors rooted in economic reality, rising cost of living and a moral obligation to protect the dignity and welfare of workers and retirees.

“Your Excellency, it is no longer news that the Nigerian economy has been severely battered by inflation, currency devaluation, removal of fuel subsidy and skyrocketing costs of food, housing, transportation and healthcare.

These factors have eroded the value of wages and left the average worker and pensioner in a state of perpetual economic suffocation.

“Despite this, Ondo State, as an oil-producing State, has continued to experience a tremendous increase in its internally generated revenue (IGR) and particularly federal allocations, due to the improved oil earnings, favourable market conditions and subsidy funds.

“This reality was part of the understanding and commitment made by the Ondo State Government during the last minimum wage negotiation, that whenever there is an upward shift in the State’s revenue profile (inflow), worker’s welfare will be reviewed accordingly.

” Sir, recently, the Imo State government approved and commenced the payment of a new minimum wage of #104,000 to Imo State workers and pensioners alike.

This bold and commendable step by a non-oil producing state sends a clear signal across the nation that governments must prioritize the well-being of their workforce if they are to ensure sustainable governance and social stability.

“It is only just and reasonable that Ondo State, which is blessed with oil wealth and resource potential, does not lack behind but instead leads in setting progressive standards for others to emulate.

“Your Excellency, Ondo State is not just any state, it is a critical contributor to Nigeria’s oil revenue. As such, it is unacceptable that its workers and pensioners continue to live under wages that do not reflect the state’s strategic and financial status.

“Workers are the engine of governance and economic productivity and pensioners are citizens who had served with loyalty during their better years and deserve to live the remainder of their lives with dignity.

“In light of the above, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ondo State Council and its affiliate Unions are formally demanding the immediate upward review of the minimum wage for Ondo State workers to the sum of N256,950.

This figure will form a realistic reflection of the current economic indices and the prevailing cost of survival for an average.

“We respectfully urge the Ondo State Government to, without further delay, set up a negotiation committee composed of government officials, labour representatives and stakeholders to deliberate and negotiate on the proposed wage structure in a timely and responsible manner.

“Governance must not only be about policies and projects but also about people’s welfare and ability to live dignified lives. A government that pays its workers and pensioners a just wage is a government that honours the social contract it holds with its people.

“However, Your Excellency, we seize this medium to express our immense and profound gratitude for the prompt payments of salaries, pensions and prompt promotion of workers by Ondo State government.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to grant our Governor more wisdom to lead Ondo State to a greater height. While anticipating your Excellency’s favourable response to our demand, please accept our warmest regards”.

