Ondo Network for Tinubu commends traditional rulers, Ondo residents for support

The Ondo State Network for Tinubu has expressed its gratitude for the unflinching support to the course and aspiration of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by the people of the state during his visit to the state last Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the leader of the group, Hon. Femi Adekanmbi, who commended traditional rulers in the state for their support and prayers for Tinubu during his visit.

He assured that the former Lagos State Governor would deliver on its developmental programs for Nigerians, saying he was in Ondo state to seek the support of all to actualise the dream and implement all programmes listed under the agenda.

According to him, Tinubu wants the best for the country and said only the best is good enough at this particular time

He said “We appreciate our traditional rulers in Ondo State for according Tinubu a rousing welcome; we appreciate them for their prayers and approval that Asiwaju should go ahead to represent the Yoruba race in fighting for the Presidential ticket of APC.

“We place a huge premium on the prayers “iwure ati ase” that our Obas rained of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the visit and the open show of support that he is our best material at this time and the only Presidential Aspirant they will support from the South West based on his antecedent of being blessed with a third eye and penchant to identify human resources and the best talents for any given assignment.

“We are also eternally grateful to the Kabiyesis for their patience during the visit and for waiting for long hours to receive our incoming President by the grace of God.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.