Ondo NANS demands removal of vice chairman over constitutional breach

Ondo State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Consultative Council (JCC) has demanded the immediate removal of its Vice-Chairman, Comr. Abiodun Victor Ayomide, citing a breach of the NANS constitution.

According to a signed statement titled “A Breach of Constitution by NANS JCC ONDO: ‘When the Guards Break the Law, Who Will Guard the City?”, Comr. Abiodun Victor Ayomide was unlawfully elected as Vice-Chairman while still occupying his institutional office as SUG President of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

This directly contravenes Article 15, Section 1, Sub-Section 2(iii) of the NANS constitution, which stipulates that an aspirant holding an executive post in their institution must relinquish that post for a national assignment.

The student leaders described the election process as a “mockery” and a “constitutional earthquake” that shakes the foundation of NANS. They emphasized that the constitution is not a decorative document but the lifeblood of the union, and its desecration would lead to the collapse of NANS’ credibility.

The Council of SUG Presidents demands that the office of the Vice-Chairman be declared vacant within the next 24 hours. Furthermore, they insist that a proper, constitutional process be conducted to elect a substantive Vice-Chairman for the axis.

The student leaders quoted, “When the foundation is cracked, the building cannot stand.” They also stated, “If the constitution is desecrated for convenience, then the credibility of NANS is already on the path to collapse.” Additionally, they noted, “When the constitution is silenced, it is not an order that speaks, it is injustice, and its voice is always the loudest.”

The signatories to the statement include Comr. Bamidele Oluwafemi (Kuti), Federal College of Agriculture, Akure; Leo Comr Aigbodion Shane Thompson, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo; Comr. Fatukasi Victor Olumide, Student Union President, Federal Polytechnic Ile Oluji, Ondo State; Comr. Desmond Inioluwa Pelemo K1NG, Federal University of Technology, Akure; and Kalejaiye Abolaji John, Student Union President, University of Medical Sciences.

The student leaders have called upon the general public, concerned stakeholders, the zonal leadership, law enforcement agencies in Ondo, and the national leadership of NANS to intervene and restore the sanctity of their laws.