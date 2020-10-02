Ondo Muslims hail Akeredolu over government house mosque

The Ondo State Muslim Community has commended the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, over the approval and subsequent foundation laying for a mosque at the government house.

Speaking on behalf of the Muslim community during the laying of the foundation, the chairman of the League of Imams and Alfas in the state, Alhaji Ahmad Aladesawe, said Akeredolu had fulfilled one of his promises to Muslims in the state.

Aladesawe said Akeredolu would go down in history as the first governor in the state to initiate the construction of befitting mosque for Muslims at the government house, despite being a Christian.

The cleric noted that the development indicated that the governor is father to all, noting that Akeredolu completed the new chapel at the government house, which was initiated and started by the immediate past administration.

According to him, the governor has, since inception, maintained fairness between adherents of Christianity and Islam.

“His good disposition to Muslims in the state started with the appointment of four commissioners and special advisers to his cabinet, which is unprecedented.

“This was followed with the release of plots of land to replace the hajj camp which was taken over by the immediate past administration.

“Muslim schools have also benefitted from schools’ reconstruction and renovation of the current administration.

“The need for the government house mosque was advocated by the Muslim leaders and it was graciously approved by the governor. We really appreciate him and pray Almighty Allah to always guide him.”

Aladesawe, who is also the Chief Imam of Owo, expressed appreciation to the governor for his “unbiased” leadership.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Raimi Aminu and the Commissioner for Physical planning, Alhaji Rasheed Badmus, described the governor as an uncommon leader.

The chairman of the Muslim Welfare Board, Alhaji Khaleel Fawehinmi, urged Muslims to reciprocate the gesture in the forthcoming governorship election.

Highlights of the event were an interactive session, distribution of palliatives to indigent Muslims and a lecture by a preacher, Alhaji Salman Muhydeen, popularly known as Imam Offa, on the essence of goodness.

Other Muslim leaders, including the Chief Imam of Ondo, Alhaji Bashir Haleem; Chief Imam of Akure, Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Akorede; Chief Imam of Ikare, Alhaji Abass Abubakr; Chief Imam of Ansar-Ud-Deen, Ijebu-Owo and the Grand Mufti of Ondo State, Sheikh Sirajudeen Batuta, witnessed the ceremony.

