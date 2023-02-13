Ajibola Olusoji

The Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom HRM Oba Dr Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has defamatory an online audio recording linking him to a threat to residents in his domain to vote for a particular political party.

He described the said online report as mistaken identity, especially with his photograph being captioned as Baale of Igbara Community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He submitted that he is the Paramount Ruler and Prescribed Authority, Olowa of Igbara-Oke of Igbara-Oke kingdom, a First Class traditional ruler in Ondo State not a Baale as being represented in an online audio report that has gone viral.

Oba Agbede added that he has nothing to do with the threatening audio being circulated.

According to the report, the author also stated that Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede OFR has been invited by the Lagos State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force for questioning.

While responding to this, Oba Agbede said the defamatory news item was unprofessional by its publishers or bloggers.

He, therefore, called on the general public to disregard the dangerous and damaging news, and urged the publishers, to as a matter of urgency retract the defamatory publication and apologise for the embarrassment caused to the Olowa of Igbara Oke and his entire citizens all over the world by their defamatory news.

He also used the opportunity to advise journalists to be more professional by knowing and verifying their source of information before publication because such fake news and defamation of character could hinder peace, particularly at this time in our Nation.





