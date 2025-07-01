Ondo: Lisa of Osooro Kingdom declares intention to contest in 2027 elections

Political activities in Ondo South gathered momentum over the weekend as the Traditional Prime Minister (Lisa) of Osooro Kingdom, Chief Dele Omosehin, formally declared his intention to contest in the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting held over the weekend with prominent leaders from Okitipupa, Irele, and other nearby communities.

The event, which drew youth leaders, women’s groups, community heads, and political associates, marked a significant step in what many see as a growing movement surrounding Omosehin’s leadership.

In his address, Omosehin said his decision was fuelled by a deep sense of responsibility and the desire to expand his contributions to the development of his people through public office.

While affirming that his ambition was not personal, he described it as a response to increasing calls for inclusive and impactful governance.

“I am not driven by personal ambition, but by the growing demand for responsible, inclusive, and results-oriented leadership. The time has come to elevate the work we’ve done and reach more people through formal representation,” he said.

Omosehin, who is also the founder of the Bamidele Omosehin Foundation and president of the Bamidele Omosehin Group, is well known for his philanthropic efforts across Ondo South.

His initiatives have included youth and women empowerment, educational support, widow care, health outreach programmes, and various community development projects.

During the gathering, traditional leaders offered prayers and blessings, while various groups pledged their loyalty and support, describing him as a man of humility, generosity, and vision.

Many attendees hailed him as a symbol of hope and a leader with a track record of service.

