Ondo LG polls: ODIEC inspects political parties sensitive materials

The State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) on Tuesday, invited all political parties participating in next Saturday’s local government elections for the inspection of sensitive materials at its office.

Speaking during the inspection of the sensitive materials, the ODIEC Chairman, Prof. Yomi Dinakin, while addressing representatives of political parties, said the display of the sensitive materials became necessary ahead of the election on Saturday.

He assured that the materials would be taken to a secured location after the briefing and would be distributed to various locations from there.

The ODIEC boss urged the political parties to be vigilant and ensure their agents were present during the distribution of the materials on Thursday, saying the commission would be neutral as an umpire for the election.

Dinakin tasked the politicians to report to ODIEC if they noticed insufficient materials or the materials did not get to the polling units.

He also charged them to raise alarm if they suspect electoral malpractices or anybody found smuggl9 ballot paper or boxes or trying to doctor results to the polling units.

His words, “We called you to see the availability of these materials and not a census. We have more than enough. They are as they were brought from where they were produced. We are not here to take a census of the materials.

” Immediately you leave now, they will be taken back to a secured location. We have spoken with and sought the cooperation of security agencies”

The leaders of the political parties have assured us that their officers and men will be available to guard these materials.

“The materials are safe. We know they are sensitive and they have not been released to anybody.”

Some of the politicians at the event warned against insufficient of sensitive materials in some polling units, advising that the materials should be made available and sufficient.

The sensitive materials inspected included ballot papers for both chairmanship and councillorship elections, statement of results at polling units, declaration of results, and Certificates of Returns for chairman, vice chairman and councillors.

A total of 316 packs containing the sensitive materials were inspected.

