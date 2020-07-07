There are indications that the lawmaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly may have commenced the impeachment process of the deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

Stern looking armed police officers took over the Assembly complex which may not be unconnected with the plan to remove of the deputy governor.

The presence of heavy security operatives was to provide security at the Assembly complex.

The security, however, prevented visitors and journalists from entering the assembly, directing them to obtain clearance from Chairman, House. Committee on information Hon Gbenga Omole

It was gathered that 14 out of the 26 members signed the impeachment notice alleging the deputy governor of gross misconduct.

