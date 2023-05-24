The House Assembly member-elect for Okitipupa state constituency 1, in Ondo state, Mr. Chris Ayebusiwa, has assured the people of the constituency of robust representation and innovative legislation that will turn around the area positively.

Ayebusiwa who stated this while chatting with newsmen after a workshop organized for House of Assembly members-elect in the state, pledged to continue to advance the cause of his constituents through sponsoring people oriented bills.

He said priority would be given to the well-being of the people and promotion of better opportunities for the people of the constituents, saying he is ready to set a benchmark that will stand out in the annals of lawmaking in the state House of Assembly.

He also promised to better the lives of his constituents through timely and periodic empowerment and quality engagement with the people at the grassroot level, while all

societal challenges confronting the people of Okitipupa residents will be tackled.

Speaking on the two-day induction workshop, the lawmaker-elect said the workshop has exposed the members to workings of the House of Assembly.

He said the training which was organized by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has provided members-elect with operational information about legislative procedures most especially legislative powers, ethics and privileges.

He commended the organizers for allotting quality time to furnish participants with the requisite knowledge, saying this will go a long way to enrich the new members-elect in their assignments at the House of Assembly.

“We thank the organizers for exposing us through the core tenets and modus operandi towards moving the state forward, and I promise not to disappoint my people.

“The journey will be officially declared soon, as we will be inaugurated as members of the House of Assembly in couple of days.

The last few weeks have been characterized with rigorous consultation, meetings and brainstorming sessions for new member-elect which centered on how dividends of democracy shall be delivered to the doorsteps of the people of the state.

“Let me assure you that all our campaign promises in line with our party’s agenda will be fulfilled, we promised an inclusive, robust and people-oriented representation and we shall not fail to live to expectations.