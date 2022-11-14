Ondo lawmaker calls for improvement in education sector

The lawmaker representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiola Makinde has called for improvement in the system of education in the country, saying government at all levels must invest in education for the development of the country.

The lawmaker who stated this after bagging a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Management at Igbinedion University, Okada, stressed the need for huge investments in education to brighten the future of the younger generation and the country.

Makinde noted that every resident of the country should have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the country and said, “when youths are well educated and they have materials and tools to aid their learning, the sky will only be their starting point”

According to him, education remains one of the tools for development and should be easily accessible to all citizens while the government has a duty to ensure that people get quality education.

He, however, said efforts must be made to encourage all stakeholders in order to move the education sector forward and accelerate national growth and development.

On why he is seeking more knowledge, the lawmaker said “gaining more knowledge would prepare one for greater challenges in public service.

“Continuous learning is more than a personal ambition for me. It is a will to keep myself ready for new challenges of leadership most especially those that are central to human capital development and building sustainable institutions.

“Continuous development is the key to better leadership, and the acquisition of requisite skills of public leadership is never enough.

“I appreciate the Almighty for the successful completion of this degree. I appreciate my wife, Dr Rhoda Makinde, a PhD holder herself, for her steadfastness and unrelenting support in continually pushing me to achieve this even on days that I wasn’t fully motivated.

“I also appreciate my friends and Honorable colleagues at the National Assembly as well as my supporters and constituents. May we all be celebrated.”

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate and Management of Igbinedion University Okada through the Registrar, declared open the convocation for the 20th set of graduands of the school.

