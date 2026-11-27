A suspected serial burglar, Michael Morayo, has allegedly confessed to breaking into more than 200 houses across Ondo in six years, using over 200 master keys to gain access to residential buildings without forcing doors or attracting suspicion.

Morayo was among 13 suspects arrested by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, for various offences, including kidnapping, rape, burglary, poisoning, theft, and vandalism of public infrastructure across the state.

The suspect, who was arrested around the Ijomu area of Akure, reportedly operated alone and maintained a warehouse where he kept stolen household items before selling them through an online marketplace he established.

Parading the suspects on Friday, the State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, described Morayo’s mode of operation as unusual, noting that he did not always need to force his way into houses to steal.

According to Adeleye, the suspect allegedly gained access to residential buildings by visiting occupants under different pretences, engaging them in conversations and secretly removing spare keys to their apartments.

He said more than 200 master keys were recovered from Morayo, adding that the suspect had developed ways of identifying security weaknesses in residential buildings and exploiting them to gain access.

The commander further disclosed that Morayo sometimes allegedly took advantage of occupants while they were asleep to enter their homes and remove household equipment and other valuables.

Adeleye said the suspect usually took his time to search houses thoroughly and, in some cases, reportedly had receipts for stolen items, while his online platform provided an avenue for disposing of the stolen property.

The commander urged residents to remain security-conscious and avoid exposing spare keys or details of their home security arrangements to strangers.

Morayo was arrested during security operations involving bush combing, 24-hour metropolitan patrols, ember-month patrols and border surveillance under Operation Laafia-DanDan.

The other 12 suspects were arrested for offences including kidnapping, rape, attempted murder, burglary, stealing, farm produce theft and vandalism of transformer cables.

Adeleye said all the suspects would be prosecuted after investigations, expressing optimism that sustained security operations were helping to reduce kidnapping and robbery across Ondo.