The remains of the Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, were laid to rest on Friday, at his Ilara Mokin country home amid tears.
Families and friends wailed uncontrollably as the remains were committed to mother Earth
The crowd at the venue of the burial showed that the social distancing order was not followed or enforced.
While most sympathisers wore their face mask, the crowd at the venue were not controlled.
Adegbenro died at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, on Thursday morning after testing positive to COVID -19
Details later…
