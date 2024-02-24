A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, PDP Youths Advocates, has said that for the party to win the state in this year’s governorship election, it must present a better candidate.

In a release issued on Saturday by the group and signed by its coordinator, Bright Mercy, it said there is the need for the PDP to pick a candidate that will not only resonate with the masses but finds a common ground with the various tendencies within the party.

Mercy said the people are earnestly yearning for the Party to get it right, saying Ondo State is for PDP to win, but that the party must prepare adequately by fielding a strong and better candidate.

“As per the timetable released by the National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a few weeks, the gubernatorial primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Ondo State will be conducted.

“A variety of aspirants have trumped up and have been crisscrossing the length and breadth of Ondo State, consulting leaders and Party faithfuls, seeking their support for the topmost job in the State.

“We have to wait till March 7th, when the sale of forms kicks off, to know the pretenders and the contenders among the aspirants.

“Without prejudice to other senatorial districts, it is no longer news that almost the entirety of the party faithfuls in Ondo State have conceded the ticket to the Southern Senatorial District, in consonance with the dictates of the famed Ondo zoning formula.

“Until recently, the Southern Senatorial District prided itself as the political base and foundation of PDP in Ondo State, so one would expect quality aspirants from all parts of the district throwing their hats into the ring as far as the race is concerned.

“Sincerely, there has never been a better time for PDP to take over the State with the imminent implosion of the ruling party and the untoward hardship being witnessed across the land as a result of the poor leadership and maladministration that APC have brought to bare on governance in the state”, the group said.

While X-raying the various aspirants that have shown face in the coming election on the platform of the party, it said nearly all of them come with one baggage or the other.

The group however said, “John Ola Mafo, is an experienced politician, lawyer and a grassroot aspirant in the State. A two term commissioner under Governor Olusegun Agagu and Special Adviser/ Executive Chairman ODSFA, under Governor Olusegun Mimiko, he was the deputy Governorship Candidate of the Party in 2016. He has remained in the Party despite numerous entreaties from the ruling Party.

“Young, bold and brilliant Deolu Akinwunmi presents the party with an opportunity to have an energetic man on the ticket that can be adopted by the youths of Ondo state. Of all the aspirants, he was the first to go all out and start consulting, touring and building a structure within the party but he’s largely unknown to the party’s stakeholders.

“His Aluta brand of politics will disaffect party leaders who don’t seem open to it. He is not financially ready for the task ahead. He’s also being faulted for taking sides with those who said zoning was antithetical to the politics of Ondo state by campaigning against the Southern agitation for the guber ticket during the last election.

“Chief Sola Ebiseni, a former Commissioner under the Labour Party government in Ondo state will cause more harm than good to the Party if he clinches the ticket. He is the other well experienced of the lot contesting. Ebiseni was the South West coordinator for the Obi/Datti campaign. His regular articles on the pages of newspapers, against our candidate and the party, whittled down our chances in the last general election.

“Hon. Sheba Abayomi is an Irele born former federal lawmaker and former Chairman of Federal Character Commission. Like Ebiseni, he has shown to be one other aspirant whose candidature poses more harm than good. The aspiration of HAS, as he’s fondly called, stems from a caucus within the Party that are fighting for their political survival.

“None of the aspirants can match the popularity of Hon. Agboola Ajayi, former Deputy Governor and recently the senatorial candidate of the party in Ondo state. Aside from losing Ondo South to APC under his watch, Agboola Ajayi seems to be contesting for vendetta. His candidacy will further plunge the Party into crisis as he’s effectively amassed more enemies than friends within and outside the Party.

“Otunba Bamidele Akingboye is a popular figure in Ondo state politics and has beenin the party for a long while, but is not really an active member of the party, mostly more visible when in need of something within the system. He contests virtually all elections, lose and yet supports the candidates of the Party afterwards.”