Ondo Guber: IPAC congratulates Akeredolu, demands speedy electoral reforms

The lnter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu on his victory in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

IPAC said it is a well-deserved victory and eloquent testimony of his progressive governance in his first tenure.

IPAC in a statement by its National Chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa said the people of Ondo State have spoken with their votes.

“We urge him to justify the confidence reposed in him by implementing people-oriented projects and programmes that will improve their lives. He should also reach out to his opponents in the election with a view to moving the state forward in the spirit of no victor, no vanquished,” IPAC said.

IPAC said it observed with dismay the violence in some polling units where hoodlums disrupted voting and flagrant vote-buying.

“It is unfortunate and a sad commentary in efforts to improve the nation’s electoral process which Council strongly warned Ondo citizens to desist from when its members carried out massive voter education, sensitization and mobilization exercise in the State on Thursday, October 8, 2020,” the statement noted.

“As a major stakeholder in the political process, IPAC will continue to carry out programmes that will consolidate and deepen the nation’s democracy, ensure an environment conducive for successful elections, political stability and overall wellbeing of Nigerians in tandem with its vision of a greater, better, prosperous and equitable democratic nation.

“Council urges the National Assembly to expedite action in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution and Electoral Act 2010 to ensure lapses are blocked and new technology like e-voting is adopted to make the nation’s electoral process credible, transparent and acceptable as obtainable in advanced democracies.

“IPAC commiserates with INEC officials involved in a boat mishap while carrying out this crucial national duty. Council commends the Nigerian Navy and all those involved in the rescue operation that saved the lives of fellow compatriots. Efforts should be made to avoid a recurrence as the lives of Nigerians matter. Together we shall consolidate and strengthen our democracy,” the statement added

