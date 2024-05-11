A group within the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, the Ondo Peoples Assembly (OPA), has asked the party’s leadership to punish or suspend two of the governorship aspirants who participated in the primary, Jimoh Ibrahim and Chief Olusola Oke, for allegedly undermining the democratic process that produced the party’s candidate for the November 16 election.

Speaking during a press conference in Akure, the state capital, the convener of the group, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, and the Publicity Secretary, Isijola Kikelomo, alleged that the two aspirants disrespected the office of the governor of Ondo State.

Lawson and Isijola alleged, “The Ondo Peoples Assembly (OPA) vehemently condemns the continued attempts to undermine the democratic process and instigate a crisis following the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary.

“It is with deep dismay that we address Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s and some supporters of Chief Olusola Oke’s sustained attacks on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s personality, who were among the primary losers.

“The people of Ondo State are deeply displeased by the relentless efforts to discredit Governor Aiyedatiwa and the process, which has been adjudged by the APC and observers as free, fair, and credible.

“It is indisputable that Governor Aiyedatiwa emerged as the winner of the primary through a transparent and democratic process.”

They said, “It is therefore unacceptable that individuals would seek to undermine the will of the people and disrupt the peace and stability of our state.

“We commend the other aspirants who participated in the contest for their sportsmanship and for conceding victory to Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“Their exemplary behavior is a testament to their commitment to the democratic ideals that we hold dear.

“We hereby call upon the leadership of the APC to take immediate and decisive action against Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for continuously publicly attacking the party, disrespecting the office of the governor of Ondo State, and undermining a democratic process conducted by the party.

“His actions are not only detrimental to the party but also to the entire state.

“It is evident that Senator Ibrahim is working with some desperate politicians in the opposition political party to distract the APC’s preparations for the Ondo State November 2024 governorship election, mirroring a role he previously played in 2016 while he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We reaffirm that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa remains the incontrovertible choice and candidate of the people for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.”

The group therefore urged “all well-meaning citizens to rally behind him as we strive to move our dear state forward.”

Reacting, the spokesperson for Chief Olusola Oke, Ojo Oyewamide, said, “It is an insult to the sensibilities of the people of Ondo state that these fellows are claiming to be speaking on their behalf.

“The people of the state are not displeased with any aspirant seeking justice in the court of law.

“Rather, they are displeased with the crude and dirty manner in which the party threw up Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the party.

“They are witnesses to the mindless rape of internal democracy in our party. As a result, the rating of the party has seriously been affected.

“If there are any members that want to destroy the party, they are the people who claimed that the governorship primary election took place in Ondo state when, in actual fact, there was nothing like that.”

He added, “They are supporters of Aiyedatiwa whose actions and words are not conciliatory at all.”

Also, the spokesperson for Jimoh Ibrahim, Hon. Banjo Okunomo, said his principal won’t join issues with the group and said, “We’re already in court; we won’t join issues with anybody. If they have anything to say, they should meet us in court.”