Ondo guber: Ajayi, PDP head to Appeal Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the November 2024 governorship election, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, have decided to appeal the verdict of the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed their petitions against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The party and its candidate expressed dismay over the verdict delivered by the Election Petition Tribunal, stating that the ruling was not satisfactory.

The three-man panel led by Justice Benson Ogubu had dismissed all petitions filed against the victory of Governor Aiyedatiwa in the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

The Tribunal also declared the petitions filed by the Action Alliance (AA), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC) as “worthless and unmeritorious.”

However, the PDP and its candidate rejected the Tribunal’s decision, stating that the ruling delivered on June 4, 2025, contained “glaring inconsistencies” in the handling of critical evidence and exhibits presented during the proceedings.

In a statement signed by Ajayi, the PDP candidate said the PDP in the State had undertaken a diligent review of the Judgment of the Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal delivered on June 4, 2025.

“Due cognizance and rapt attention have been accorded to the kernel on which the Honourable Justices based their findings and conclusion, which, in our opinion, did not accord proper analysis to details of the evidence and exhibits submitted to the Tribunal while it sat.

“Thus, to say the very least, we feel disappointed that we didn’t get justice at that level, but we remain undeterred and undiscouraged in our search to ensure that justice is not only served in this matter but also that honesty begins to prevail in our election process.

“Therefore, we restate our resolve to exercise our rights and desires towards advancing our commitment to the legal process by appealing the judgment of the Tribunal at the Court of Appeal.

“This we do in spite of the obvious challenges that the Judiciary faces in Nigeria at this particular period, including prevailing views that suggest the unavailability of justice in our nation.

“We remain irrevocably committed to leaving no stone unturned in getting justice in this matter, because laws, particularly electoral laws, are no mere decorations but meant to be obeyed at every cost, or else our democracy remains a mere mockery, totally unworthy of celebration as it is earmarked to be celebrated on June 12.”

“We urge our party members and supporters not to be weary, even in spite of the fact that APC came to the court on judgment day last week in a celebratory mood indicative of prior knowledge of the verdict to be delivered; justice shall reign in our state and nation.”

