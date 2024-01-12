The Ondo State Conscience Movement (OCM) has congratulated Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa on his 59th birthday.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Shalom Olaseni, the group said the Governor’s leadership has transformed the state’s landscape.

“In navigating the intricate responsibilities of governance, your blend of fierce intelligence and gracious demeanour sets a remarkable standard. It is a testament to your ability to confront challenges with strength while maintaining a humble and approachable stance.

“The impact of your leadership echoes through the corridors of our state, leaving an indelible mark on its progress and prosperity.

“Your commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring effective governance has been a source of inspiration for many. The way you navigate the delicate balance between firmness and compassion has garnered admiration and fostered an environment conducive to growth and development”, the statement noted.