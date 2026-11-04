Ondo govt warns against fake, expired products

…tasks business operators on consumer protection

The Ondo State Government has warned manufacturers, importers, distributors, traders, and other business operators against producing, distributing and selling counterfeit, expired, adulterated and substandard products, stressing that offenders will be prosecuted and sanctioned in accordance with the law.

The government also urged business operators to embrace ethical practices, respect consumer rights and prioritise public health and safety over excessive profit-making.

The warning was issued at a stakeholder engagement with business operators organised by the Ondo State Competition and Consumer Protection Agency (ODCCPA), as part of efforts to promote fair competition, responsible commercial practices and consumer protection across the state.

Speaking at the engagement, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperative Services, Pastor Bola Ademuwagun, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for legitimate businesses while protecting consumers from exploitation, fraudulent practices and unsafe products.

He called for stronger collaboration among relevant government agencies, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, market associations and consumer groups, noting that effective consumer protection required sustained public enlightenment, regular market surveillance and strict enforcement of existing regulations.

Ademuwagun urged regulatory agencies to intensify inspections of markets, shops, warehouses and distribution centres to identify and remove fake, expired and substandard products from circulation. He also encouraged consumers to examine product labels, manufacturing details and expiry dates before making purchases and promptly report suspicious products to the appropriate authorities.

He warned that individuals and organisations involved in producing and distributing harmful products would be held accountable, emphasising that no business interest should take precedence over human lives and public safety.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of ODCCPA, Oluyemi Fasipe, described the stakeholder engagement as an avenue for constructive dialogue and partnership with business operators, rather than an exercise aimed at witch-hunting legitimate businesses.

He explained that the agency was established to protect consumers, promote healthy competition and ensure compliance with relevant laws governing commercial activities in Ondo State.

Fasipe acknowledged the significant contributions of business operators to economic growth through employment generation, revenue mobilisation and the provision of essential goods and services. However, he stressed that such contributions must be supported by transparency, accountability and strict adherence to established standards.

He noted that the enactment of the Ondo State Competition and Consumer Protection Agency Law, 2026, under the administration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, underscored the government’s determination to strengthen consumer protection and establish a fair and competitive business environment.

Identifying counterfeit and substandard products, misleading advertisements, inaccurate measurements and unfair pricing as some of the major challenges confronting consumers, Fasipe disclosed that two environmental sanitation officers had been deployed to each of the state’s 18 local government areas to collaborate with the agency in monitoring commercial activities and identifying fake and harmful products.

He explained that the officers would assist in market surveillance, product monitoring and identifying businesses involved in practices that violate consumer protection regulations.

Fasipe assured stakeholders that the agency would adopt a balanced approach involving engagement, public education, monitoring and enforcement to address violations. He also advised business operators to patronise credible suppliers, maintain proper product records, comply with relevant standards and ensure transparency in pricing and measurements.

The representative of the State Director of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr Yusu Lawal, commended the state government for its commitment to ensuring that only quality, standards-compliant products were available to consumers.

He reaffirmed SON’s readiness to strengthen its partnership with the state government through sustained collaboration, product monitoring and enforcement of applicable standards to eliminate counterfeit and substandard products from the state’s markets.

He added that the partnership would protect consumers from unsafe goods, promote responsible business practices, safeguard public health and encourage the growth of businesses that operate in accordance with approved standards.

Representing the State Coordinator of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Olufunke Ojo urged consumers to exercise caution when purchasing drugs, food items and other regulated products.

She advised members of the public to examine product labels, expiry dates, ingredients and manufacturing information before purchasing or consuming such products, warning that failure to observe these precautions could expose consumers to serious health risks.

Ojo further encouraged consumers to patronise authorised outlets and report suspicious products or activities to the appropriate regulatory authorities.

The representative of the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Abere Oluwafemi, reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at protecting consumers and maintaining a safe business environment.

He urged business operators to conduct their activities within the law, comply with established standards and cooperate with regulatory agencies, noting that collective responsibility was essential to preventing practices capable of undermining public health and economic stability.