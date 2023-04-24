The Ondo State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONDOCCIMA) has called on the Ondo State government to urgently address the forceful takeover of a government forest reserve by a private company.

The chamber, which recently held a meeting in the state capital, Akure, expressed concern over the plight of over 10,000 farmers who were displaced due to the takeover.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Adeboro Onibalusi, ONDOCCIMA described the takeover as “condemnable” and called on the government to reverse any agreement it had with the private company.

The chamber also noted that the takeover had worsened the already high inflation rate in the state, causing further hardship for farmers and their dependents.

“There is an urgent need for the government to take a look at the economic state of our dear state,” the statement read.

“The latest National Bureau of Statistics data on inflation across the country, which was released last Saturday, listed Ondo State among the three states with the highest inflation rate in the country. This is very sad and challenging to our people.”

ONDOCCIMA attributed the inflation to government policies that encourage capital flight, such as the awarding of contracts to non-residents of the state.

“These are majorly people who are not resident in the state. What happens is that whatever money that they make from Ondo State is taken back to where they come from,” the chamber said.

The chamber also expressed support for the anticipated removal of the subsidy on petroleum products but urged the government to be transparent and to use the money realized from the removal judiciously.

“Our position on the anticipated subsidy removal is that it is a welcome development and long overdue. But government should be transparent and make judicious use of the money realized after the subsidy must have been removed.

Also, palliatives and incentives should be made available to citizens and business organizations,” ONDOCCIMA said.





