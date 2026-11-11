Ondo govt trains 100 youths in gas utilisation, CNG operations

No fewer than 100 youths in Ondo have participated in a Gas Utilisation and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Operations Awareness Programme to equip them with practical knowledge and skills for Nigeria’s growing energy sector.

The programme, held in Akure, brought together participants from different professional backgrounds, including artisans, motorists, entrepreneurs, engineers and graduates.

The initiative was designed to sensitise youths on gas utilisation, CNG operations and emerging economic opportunities in the country’s energy sector.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Segun Omoyofunmi, represented the state government at the programme.

A major highlight of the training was the practical demonstration of vehicle conversion to Compressed Natural Gas, giving participants firsthand exposure to the technology and its operational processes.

The programme also provided an opportunity for participants to understand the potential of CNG as an alternative automotive fuel and explore opportunities in the evolving gas economy.

The initiative is expected to encourage youth participation in the energy sector, promote technical skills development, and create awareness of emerging opportunities associated with Nigeria’s transition towards cleaner energy alternatives.