Ondo govt to sell Sunshine FC

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi- Akure
Ondo govt to sell Sunshine FC National Sports Festival: Ondo to focus more on sports of strength to achieve success, Ondo gets new Chief Judge, Truck driver pole Ondo ,Pregnant woman, two minors, others arrested for oil bunkering, Ondo kidnap victim dies two weeks after release, shot in failed robbery attempt in Ondo, properties fire incidents, We've been turned to beggars, Court remands 31-year-old-man, Female kidnapper arrested in Ondo, Flood sweeps JSS student, ASUU Strike: Military disperse protesting Ondo students, Suspected quack Nurse arrested, Ondo Police arrest man, Driver jailed five years, Lightning kills four men, Pupils escaped death as fire guts school bus in Ondo, Herb seller docked, Shoemaker stabs landlord's son to death in Ondo, Suspected serial killer arrested in Ondo, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Kidnappers kill two in Ondo, Ondo company risks closure, Truck kills okada rider in Ondo, driver on the run, Herdsmen kill five, injure others in fresh attack in Ondo community, Detained suspected ritual killer dies in police custody, 34-year-old allegedly killed, Two lovers, one other found dead inside apartment in Ondo, Tension in Ondo community,Timbers traders under the auspices of Ondo State Timbers Trade Association (OSTTA) on Wednesday protested over the continued ban on logging activities by the state government, Two social workers in court over baby swap in Ondo, Abductors of two little girls kidnapped in Ondo contact mother, One dies, houses destroyed after rainstorm in Ondo, Woman's remains found on road in Ondo, seals off 15 private hospitals, Ondo govt seals off mall, supermarkets, companies over environmental infractions, Ondo orders closure of Nightclub, School Feeding: No enough, over environmental law violation, Ondo Bank Robbery: , fiscal transparency rating, Ondo community laments, Three friends arrested, Ondo Kingmaker dies, Two-week-old baby, Ondo emerges second best, Ondo, Gunmen attack palace

The Ondo State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Bamidele Ologun, has expressed the readiness of the state government to sell off the state football club, Sunshine Stars Football Club.

Ologun who stated this during a press briefing to close the Moyero scouting programme at his office in Akure, the state capital, said that what was important for the government was to develop the sports

He disclosed that the state has been scouting for investors that would come on board and run the club affairs professionally, different from what had been done in the past.

Ologun said “The state can decide to sell the club, Sunshine Stars FC if we get the right price and most importantly if the right company that has the right experience comes on board.

“What is important for us is to develop these sports and developing these sports doesn’t have to be done by the state or by the government.

“We are looking at investors who will come on board and run this club professionally and these days you know money is very essential in football, it’s big business and ordinarily, the government doesn’t have anything to do with business,” he said.

Ologun reiterated that government did not have anything to do with business other than to form and create policies that would bring development.

The commissioner added that the state government is interested in ensuring that the club was being run professionally by any investor that showed interest in purchasing the club.

He added that the state was ready to go ahead and sell the club because what mattered most for the government was for the right funding to be available and for real development at the grassroots level that would cost a lot of money that was not available.

“They (government) should just be there to create policies, to form policies and other things, so why not? (sell) for example, if my friend, Adriano (foreign scout) gets back to Europe and he is able to through our partner, Mr Lanre Moyero will be bringing a billion dollars, for us to get Sunshine FC.

“And for us, once Sunshine FC is sold, for example, we can always have resources to do what we need to do, grassroots football, that is the main deal, that is where the real development is what matters to the government is for Sunshine Stars FC to be run professionally.

“First is for the right funding to be available, secondly, for the real development, grassroots development, these things need funding and the state does not have it.

“If we have the right funding, if the right people come on board, we are good to go and we are ready (to sell),” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Ondo govt to sell Sunshine FC

You might also like
Latest News

NSCDC sets up microfinance bank to boost staff welfare

Latest News

Wike presents N550.6bn 2023 budget to Rivers Assembly

Latest News

2023: PVCs falling into wrong hands, Benue Gov raises alarm

Latest News

Atiku to visit Kwara on Thursday, warns against voting along ethnic line

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More