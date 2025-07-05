Ondo govt to partner investors to boost tourism

Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to promoting cultural and eco tourism, recognising its potential in showcasing the rich heritage of the State and boosting its economy.

The Governor stated this while receiving members of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) led by its President, Hajia Bolaji Mustapaha, at the Banquet Hall, Government House, in Akure, on Saturday.

Aiyedatiwa highlighted the state’s achievements in infrastructure development, security architecture, and ease of doing business as part of a broader vision to attract local and foreign investors.

According to him, Ondo is ready to lead in promoting Nigeria’s untapped potential by providing a secure, business-friendly environment backed by government support and strategic partnerships.

He said: “For people to come to our state, we need to ensure safety, functional infrastructure, and a welcoming atmosphere. This, we have been working on since we came on board.

“We have moved from isolated access to regional connectivity. Our roads and airport are being upgraded to support our vision for tourism-driven growth.”

The Governor stressed that the government has invested heavily in improving access routes, with key road networks to enhance the hospitality infrastructure already in place.

The Governor commended the team for choosing Ondo as part of their national familiarization tour and pledged continued government support for such initiatives.

The President of NATOP, Hajia Bolaji Mustapha, applauded the serene, friendly, and secure environment in Ondo State, stressing that the passion of the Governor towards the welfare of the people is highly commendable.

She noted that the group visited Araromi Beach in Ilaje Local Government of the State, describing it as one of the finest in the country. She expressed her delight at the vast tourism potential in the State.

Mustapha also commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his visionary steps towards promoting tourism and creating a friendly atmosphere for investors to explore the state’s rich resources.

Those present at the event included the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Segun Omojuwa, Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye,

Others include Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Prof. Simidele Odimayo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Comrade Bola Taiwo, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Seun Osamaye.