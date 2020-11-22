Ondo govt to meet with workers leadership over looming strike

Following the ultimatum issued by the organised labour in Ondo State last Thursday over the non-payment of accumulated salaries and deductions of workers in the state, the state government has agreed to meet the workers’ union on Monday, November 23.

The state Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye who disclosed this also assured the union of government’s readiness to meet with the leadership of the union in order to find a lasting solution to the issues raised by the workers.

The labour movement which includes the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) has written to the state government to urgently convene a meeting with the labour leaders on or before Friday, November 27, 2020, or face industrial action by the workers.

According to the workers the state government had failed to honour various previous agreements reached with the union over their demands on salaries and deductions payment, noting that this has also been affecting the state tertiary institutions.

The unions, however, issued gave an eight-day ultimatum to the state government to settle workers’ accumulated salaries and deductions or face industrial action.

The Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Niyi Fabunmi said the state government had failed to honour previous agreements reached over their demands on salaries and deductions.

Fabunmi said the organized labour has a duty to protect the interest of the state workers.

