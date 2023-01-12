Ondo Govt threatens to banish Ikare-Akoko Monarchs, relaxes curfew

Ondo State Government on Thursday threatened to banish the two traditional rulers in Ikare-Akoko, the Owa-Ale of Iyometa and Olukare of Ikare Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state, over the incessant crisis in the town.

This is just as the state government relaxed the 24-hour dawn-to-dusk curfew imposed on the town, following the frequent clashes between the two sides in the town.

Speaking through the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said the development is the outcome of the State Executive meeting

According to the commissioner, the state government warned the two traditional rulers to comport themselves in line with government decisions or risk being banished.

Ademola-Olateju said the council has set up a 5-member committee to look into the crisis in Ikare and recommend a resolution on the Okoja issue as well as the Oloko intercession.

She said the committee members include Bashorun Sehinde, as the Chairman, Chief Jamiu Afolabi Ekungba as a member, Dr Tunji Abayomi as a member, Mrs Oreoluwa Agbayewa member and Mr Joseph Dele Adesanmi as Secretary of the Committee.

She said the council among others resolved that any further crisis or escalation in Ikare will result in the banishment of the Olukare and Owa-Ale.

“The crisis in Ikare has resulted in stringent measures being taken by the government. But in like manner, the curfew has been relaxed a little bit and it will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm.

“The Oloko intercession issue will also be looked into. From now on, the Council has resolved that no one should parade himself as the Olokoja of Okoja, either the one installed by Owa Ale or Olukare.





“All minor chiefs installed by the Olokojas should stop parading themselves as chiefs henceforth. Whoever does so will be arrested and will face consequences.”

