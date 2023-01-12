Ondo Govt threatens to banish Ikare-Akoko Monarchs, relaxes curfew

Politics
By Hakeem Gbadamosi -Akure
Ondo Govt threatens, Ondo community expresses concerns, Ondo govt to sell Sunshine FC National Sports Festival: Ondo to focus more on sports of strength to achieve success, Ondo gets new Chief Judge, Truck driver pole Ondo ,Pregnant woman, two minors, others arrested for oil bunkering, Ondo kidnap victim dies two weeks after release, shot in failed robbery attempt in Ondo, properties fire incidents, We've been turned to beggars, Court remands 31-year-old-man, Female kidnapper arrested in Ondo, Flood sweeps JSS student, ASUU Strike: Military disperse protesting Ondo students, Suspected quack Nurse arrested, Ondo Police arrest man, Driver jailed five years, Lightning kills four men, Pupils escaped death as fire guts school bus in Ondo, Herb seller docked, Shoemaker stabs landlord's son to death in Ondo, Suspected serial killer arrested in Ondo, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Kidnappers kill two in Ondo, Ondo company risks closure, Truck kills okada rider in Ondo, driver on the run, Herdsmen kill five, injure others in fresh attack in Ondo community, Detained suspected ritual killer dies in police custody, 34-year-old allegedly killed, Two lovers, one other found dead inside apartment in Ondo, Tension in Ondo community,Timbers traders under the auspices of Ondo State Timbers Trade Association (OSTTA) on Wednesday protested over the continued ban on logging activities by the state government, Two social workers in court over baby swap in Ondo, Abductors of two little girls kidnapped in Ondo contact mother, One dies, houses destroyed after rainstorm in Ondo, Woman's remains found on road in Ondo, seals off 15 private hospitals, Ondo govt seals off mall, supermarkets, companies over environmental infractions, Ondo orders closure of Nightclub, School Feeding: No enough, over environmental law violation, Ondo Bank Robbery: , fiscal transparency rating, Ondo community laments, Three friends arrested, Ondo Kingmaker dies, Two-week-old baby, Ondo emerges second best, Ondo, Gunmen attack palace

Ondo State Government on Thursday threatened to banish the two traditional rulers in Ikare-Akoko, the Owa-Ale of Iyometa and Olukare of Ikare Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state, over the incessant crisis in the town.

This is just as the state government relaxed the 24-hour dawn-to-dusk curfew imposed on the town, following the frequent clashes between the two sides in the town.

Speaking through the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said the development is the outcome of the State Executive meeting

According to the commissioner, the state government warned the two traditional rulers to comport themselves in line with government decisions or risk being banished.

Ademola-Olateju said the council has set up a 5-member committee to look into the crisis in Ikare and recommend a resolution on the Okoja issue as well as the Oloko intercession.

She said the committee members include Bashorun Sehinde, as the Chairman, Chief Jamiu Afolabi Ekungba as a member, Dr Tunji Abayomi as a member, Mrs Oreoluwa Agbayewa member and Mr Joseph Dele Adesanmi as Secretary of the Committee.

She said the council among others resolved that any further crisis or escalation in Ikare will result in the banishment of the Olukare and Owa-Ale.

“The crisis in Ikare has resulted in stringent measures being taken by the government. But in like manner, the curfew has been relaxed a little bit and it will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm.

“The council resolved that any further crisis or escalation in Ikare will result in the banishment of the Olukare and Owa-Ale.

“The Oloko intercession issue will also be looked into. From now on, the Council has resolved that no one should parade himself as the Olokoja of Okoja, either the one installed by Owa Ale or Olukare.


“All minor chiefs installed by the Olokojas should stop parading themselves as chiefs henceforth. Whoever does so will be arrested and will face consequences.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Ondo Govt threatens to banish Ikare-Akoko Monarchs, relaxes curfew

The website, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping is now available in Nigeria

You might also like
Politics

Nigeria Decides: Why APC is afraid of BVAS ― Aniagwu

Latest News

Release Nnamdi Kanu to douse tension, CUPP urges Buhari

Politics

Don’t interfere with our elections, Buhari warns foreign governments

Politics

APC flags off campaign in Lagos West II, receives defectors from PDP, AA

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More