Ondo govt restricts operation time for motorcyclists, night clubs

Following the high rate of criminalities, the Ondo State government has banned vehicles with unauthorised use of tinted glasses and commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as Okada.

The State government directed law enforcement agencies to resume enforcement of the ban on nightclub activities beyond 12 midnight while motorcycles operators must not operate outside 6 am-6 pm.

The government also ordered a renewed clampdown on vehicles with sticker number plates instead of car dealership numbers approved by the government.

The Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security and Corps Commander of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, in a Public Service Announcement (PSA) issued on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital, ordered security agencies to impound all unregistered motorcycles and vehicles with their owners prosecuted.

He said “In furtherance of the current administration’s efforts to rid the state of criminally-minded persons or groups, Law Enforcement Agencies are to resume enforcement on the Ban on Motorcycle Operations outside 6 am-6 pm, Night Club activities beyond 12 midnight, the use of vehicles with tinted glasses without a permit, unregistered vehicles, use of sticker number plates in lieu of car dealership approved stickers.

“Accordingly, all Security Agencies are hereby enjoined to impound all such motorcycles and vehicles while the owners or riders would be prosecuted.

“The Government of Ondo State encourages all vehicle and motorcycle owners to register their vehicles/motorcycles as defaulters would be made to face the full wrath of the law

accordingly.

“The determination of the Administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to ensure the protection of lives and property of the good people of Ondo State remains a top priority.

