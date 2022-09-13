Ondo govt restricts operation time for motorcyclists, night clubs

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Ondo govt restricts operation time for motorcyclists, night clubs, use of tinted glasses, Akeredolu most qualified, Akeredolu welcomes release of abducted Craneburg Construction Company expatriate, sports sector professionally, Akeredolu, , Destination Ondo set, Akeredolu urges Christians,OAUSTECH was a museum of abandoned projects before our intervention, NDLEA honours Akeredolu, Amotekun boss over support in fight against drug abuse, trafficking, Sacrifices of military personnel, zenith of patriotism, Ondo Anti-corruption Bill: PDP, State govt trade words, reinforcement of research efforts, Akeredolu inaugurates cocoa factory, Ondo PDP berates Akeredolu for neglecting judicial workers, Ondo govt raises alarm over plot to blackmail Akeredolu, family, You are a catalyst, Akeredolu replies Ondo CJ , correct misconception on Cannabis, 100 days: Akeredolu designs special package for elderly, widow, DAWN Commission backs Akeredolu, Akindayomi/Adeboye intensive care centre, security, state, Akeredolu 16.75KM Akure-Idanre road, Akeredolu constitutes committee, Akeredolu pardons 11 prisoners, Akeredolu salutes Gen Bajowa, Akeredolu presents N159bn, suit against Akeredolu, APC, Akeredolu's victory, Gombe governor congratulates Akeredolu, Voting commences in Akeredolu's polling, Buhari, Ondo Decides, Nothing can stop Akeredolu, Lagos APC
Akeredolu

Following the high rate of criminalities, the Ondo State government has banned vehicles with unauthorised use of tinted glasses and commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as Okada.

The State government directed law enforcement agencies to resume enforcement of the ban on nightclub activities beyond 12 midnight while motorcycles operators must not operate outside 6 am-6 pm.

The government also ordered a renewed clampdown on vehicles with sticker number plates instead of car dealership numbers approved by the government.

The Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security and Corps Commander of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, in a Public Service Announcement (PSA) issued on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital, ordered security agencies to impound all unregistered motorcycles and vehicles with their owners prosecuted.

He said “In furtherance of the current administration’s efforts to rid the state of criminally-minded persons or groups, Law Enforcement Agencies are to resume enforcement on the Ban on Motorcycle Operations outside 6 am-6 pm, Night Club activities beyond 12 midnight, the use of vehicles with tinted glasses without a permit, unregistered vehicles, use of sticker number plates in lieu of car dealership approved stickers.

“Accordingly, all Security Agencies are hereby enjoined to impound all such motorcycles and vehicles while the owners or riders would be prosecuted.

“The Government of Ondo State encourages all vehicle and motorcycle owners to register their vehicles/motorcycles as defaulters would be made to face the full wrath of the law
accordingly.

“The determination of the Administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to ensure the protection of lives and property of the good people of Ondo State remains a top priority.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


 

You might also like
Latest News

PDP will form next government in Lagos come 2023 ― Atiku

Latest News

Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa fever cases ― NCDC

Latest News

APC vows to reconcile aggrieved members before elections

Latest News

Elected politicians need legislative support staff to succeed ― NASC Chairman

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More