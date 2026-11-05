Ondo govt restores environmental task force, increases waste operators to 51

As part of efforts to strengthen environmental sanitation and curb indiscriminate waste disposal, the Ondo State Government has reconstituted the State Environmental Task Force after 18 months of inactivity and increased the number of private waste management operators from 19 to 51.

The state government has also deployed 120 waste skips and two modern side-loader compactor trucks across the state to improve waste collection and disposal, while reinstating the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, disclosed these measures on Wednesday at the inauguration of 65 Renewed Hope Environment Clubs in secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the state. The event was held at the Dr Olusegun Mimiko International Centre for Culture and Events, The Dome, Akure.

According to the governor, the initiatives form part of a broader environmental reform agenda aimed at improving waste collection and disposal, strengthening environmental enforcement and preparing young people to respond to emerging ecological challenges.

Aiyedatiwa also disclosed that his administration had commenced the formulation of the Ondo State Climate Change and Circular Economy Policy and was reviewing existing environmental laws to address prevailing environmental challenges.

He said environmental degradation, indiscriminate waste disposal and the destruction of natural resources posed serious threats to public health, agriculture, livelihoods and sustainable development.

“Our forests, rivers, wetlands, farmlands, coastlines and urban settlements are more than geographical features.

“They are the foundations of our livelihoods, the sources of our food and water, the custodians of our biodiversity and the natural assets upon which our development depends,” he said.

The governor said his administration had strengthened collaboration with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Food and Beverages Recycling Alliance (FBRA) to improve environmental monitoring and technical capacity.

He cited the government’s response to the odour nuisance incident in Akure as an example of the need for timely, evidence-based and coordinated environmental interventions.

On the newly inaugurated clubs, Aiyedatiwa said they were established under the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to promote environmental awareness among young people.

He said the clubs would expose students to practical activities such as tree planting, waste sorting, recycling, sanitation, water conservation and peer education, with activities extending beyond school premises to surrounding communities.

Situating the reforms within his administration’s OUR EASE Developmental Agenda, the governor maintained that economic development must go hand in hand with environmental protection.

“We cannot develop our cities while allowing indiscriminate waste disposal to undermine public health.

“We cannot achieve success in our agricultural policies and programmes while permitting continued degradation of our soils and water resources. We cannot attract investment without ensuring responsible environmental management,” he said.

He added that environmental protection also presented economic opportunities through waste recovery, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy and environmental services, which could create jobs and encourage entrepreneurship.

The governor urged students to become environmental ambassadors and called on teachers, parents, traditional rulers, community leaders and the private sector to support the initiative.

In her address, the wife of the governor, Mrs Esther Aiyedatiwa, urged students to take responsibility for protecting the state’s natural resources, describing the clubs as an investment in sustainable communities and the future of young people.

She identified flooding, coastal erosion, deforestation, plastic pollution, indiscriminate waste disposal and water contamination as major environmental threats, warning that climate change had further worsened their effects on livelihoods, public health and biodiversity.

Mrs Aiyedatiwa said the clubs would promote biodiversity conservation, tree planting, proper waste management, water conservation and the protection of natural resources.

She cautioned against turning the clubs into mere school associations, insisting that they should serve as active platforms for learning, innovation and community engagement.

Also speaking, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, represented by the Assistant Director of the Pollution Control and Environmental Health Department of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr Dangiwa Ewa Oruwe, described the initiative as consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the programme would equip students with practical knowledge of waste management, recycling, tree planting, biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation and pollution prevention.

The minister’s representative urged the state ministries of Environment and Education, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure that the clubs remained functional and sustainable.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Tob Loko, said the initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, was designed to take environmental education beyond textbooks and examinations to practical activities in schools and communities.

He said the clubs would promote waste sorting, tree planting, improved sanitation and campaigns against environmental pollution.

Loko described students as critical agents of change, noting that environmentally responsible classrooms could influence entire schools, while responsible schools could transform their communities.

Also, the Chairman of the Ondo State Waste Management Board, Mrs Yinka Alabi, called on residents to take personal responsibility for environmental sanitation rather than leave the task to the government.

She urged residents to cultivate the habit of keeping their surroundings clean without waiting for government officials to enforce compliance.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Prince Biyi Poroye, pledged the commission’s support for the governor’s environmental agenda.

Poroye recalled that the administration of Chief Obafemi Awolowo had promoted the planting of teak trees, which successive generations harvested without adequately replacing them. He called for a renewed commitment to tree planting.