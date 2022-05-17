Ondo govt restates commitment to tackle unemployment, youths restiveness through agriculture

The Ondo state government has restated its commitment in tackling youths restiveness and unemployment in the state through agricultural engagements to discourage the scourge of ritual killings in the state

Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governnor on Agriculture and Agricbusiness, Mr. Akin Olotu, disclosed this in Akure the state capital, during the visit of the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) stressed the importance of youth engagement in agriculture to sustained food security and steady earnings.

According to him, he said it has become imperative to catalyse development in the agribusiness system, owing to the global crude oil crisis which Nigeria is not exempted.

Olotu expressed worries over the spate of ritual killings in the state and stressed that agriculture remains the fastest means to job creation in Nigeria and harped on the importance of the agribusiness sector to the development of the nation’s economy.

He said the agency has been working round the clock to entice and involve youths in the state in various agricultural project, saying some youths have shown interest in fish farming and encourage others to visit the agency to register

He disclosed that had met with the leadership of religious bodies in the state on the need to discourage youths from ritual killings and sudden wealth saying the fastest way to make money is through agriculture





“I have met with various religious bodies in the state, I want us to pay attention to ritual killings in the state. We may not know the gravity of what is going on now untill the next five years,” he said.

The Special Adviser said the state government has been making efforts to see Ondo state as the largest producer of palm oil, saying over 70,000 hectares of land had been allocated to investors for palm oil cultivation and cocoa production in the state, noting this would soon put the state on the global map on palm oil production

He said the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration has made available about N2bn to support farmers with a view to boosting oil palm output in the state, saying this is aimed making agriculture attractive to the young ones in the state and create a new generation of agripreneurs that can move into the sector and compete anywhere in the world

He disclosed that the oil palm plantation in Okitipupa has been resuscitated and noted that the first Annual General Meeting of the company was held after 20 years, and said the state would soon become number one producer of palm oil in the country.

He said with the investment in oil palm production and and other intervention areas of the governor Akeredolu would help boost the economy of the state in its internally generated revenue in some few years to come.

He assured that the state government would provide all necessary requirements including land clearing and development, machinery and equipment, shelter, basic facilities, technology, training among others to achieve to encourage and create a new generation of agripreneurs that can move into the sector and compete anywhere in the world.

Olotu commended journalists in the state for the courage and resilience of in promoting agriculture, urging them not to relent in making youths in the state to see the need to embrace agriculture and drop all other vices.

In his remarks, the NUJ chairman in the state, Mr. Leke Adegbite, appreciated Olotu for his efforts to change the face of agriculture and revamping the Agricbusiness sector of the economy.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE