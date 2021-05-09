Ondo govt relaxes curfew in Ikare Akoko community

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday relaxed the curfew imposed in the Ikare-Akoko community, following the violence that erupted in the community over chieftaincy stool from 7 pm to 7 am.

The state had imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the community against the break down of law and order in the town due to the activities of warring factions over the rightful owner of the chieftaincy stool.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the review become necessary following the assessment of the situation by the state government.

The state government however said, that it would not hesitate to reverse the order if there is any further breach of the peace.

The statement stated that “The Ondo State Government has reviewed the24-hour curfew imposed on Ikare, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State.

“Consequently, Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has directed that beginning from Monday, May 10, 2021, the curfew be effective from 7.00pm to 7.00 am.

“The curfew was ordered on the heels of the violence in the town when it seemingly assumed a disturbing dimension.

“Government had monitored developments in the town since the imposition of the curfew just as security agencies diligently and professionally, enforced the order to restore peace in the community.”

He said further that “The review of the curfew order is, therefore, the outcome of the assessment of the situation, so far.

“It must, however, be noted that any further breach of the peace shall attract more stringent measures from Government in the direction of peace enforcement. Government shall be most decisive than ever.

“All residents of the town are enjoined to abide by this fresh directice and take maximum advantage of this window to deepen harmony and brotherliness amongst one another.

“Furthermore, all traditional rulers, opinion leaders as well as men and women of goodwill are advised to rein in their wards, loyalists and supporters to embrace peace henceforth.”

