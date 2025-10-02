Ondo govt reassures Ireakari communities on road rehabilitation

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku and the Majority Leader in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunji Oshati, have appealed to the protesting youths of Ireakari Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to remain calm and hopeful, assuring them that the government has not neglected their plight.

The Commissioner explained that the Ireakari axis was mentioned at the last State Executive Council meeting under the Operation Emergency Road Construction programme, and expressed confidence that the roads in Idoani, Idogun, Imeri and Afo communities would soon be attended to as a matter of urgency.

Ajanaku noted that both the state and federal roads serving the communities, including the Ipele-Idoani-Isua road and the Oba-Ikun-Afo road, have already been brought to the state government’s attention. He said remedial works and major interventions would commence as soon as the rainy season subsides.

He stressed that the administration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will never abandon any part of the state in its developmental agenda, adding that the OUR EASE Agenda remains a guiding principle to ensure that every citizen enjoys the dividends of democracy.

“The government of Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is responsive and people-oriented. I want to assure our people in Ireakari that they have not been forgotten. Their concerns are already on the table, and as soon as weather permits, the road rehabilitation programme will extend to their axis,” Ajanaku said.

On behalf of the state government, he further urged the youths to remain peaceful and continue to engage constructively with the government, stressing that their sacrifices and patience would soon yield positive results.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

