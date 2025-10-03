Ondo govt pays over N12bn gratuities to local govt retirees

The Ondo State Government on Friday announced that it has paid over N12 billion in gratuities to local government retirees whose entitlements had been pending for more than a decade.

The government also commended all 18 local government chairmen in the state for their efforts in promoting grassroots development, saving funds, and embracing transparency in governance.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, disclosed this in Akure while briefing journalists on the outcome of the ministry’s inspection tour of the 18 local government areas.

Takuro said the payment covered retirees between 2010 and 2013, adding that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa approved the release of the funds to ease the suffering of former workers who had served the state meritoriously but were left unpaid by previous administrations.

“On gratuities alone, we have spent almost N12 billion to pay local government retirees between 2010 and 2013. These people had retired for ten to fifteen years without receiving their entitlements.

“Though the backlog was not caused by this administration, government is a continuum, and Mr Governor directed us to save money specifically to clear it. By next week, we will also begin payment for the 2014 retirees,” he said.

The commissioner explained that the achievement was possible through consistent savings agreed upon at the Joint Allocation Account Committee (JAAC) meetings with council chairmen. He stressed that without such an arrangement, it would have been difficult to dedicate funds to retirees given other competing demands.

Takuro recalled that many desperate pensioners had besieged his office when he assumed duty, with some even offering to forfeit a percentage of their entitlements if their payments could be fast-tracked.

“I felt sorry for them and told them they didn’t need to know me personally before receiving their gratuities. That was why we made proper arrangements with the local government chairmen and started saving. We have done this successfully on several occasions, and today the results are visible,” he explained.

He praised the local government chairmen for initiating development-oriented projects within their short time in office. “We are glad that the local governments are alert to their responsibilities. Some have built markets, provided solar power and potable water, fixed bridges, and graded rural roads. They have also engaged our youths in agriculture, thereby creating employment opportunities and strengthening food security,” he said.

According to him, these initiatives align with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Aiyedatiwa, both of whom consider grassroots development as the foundation of national growth.

“If we make rural dwellers uncomfortable, there will be problems. They are the ones who provide food for us. Neglecting them will only worsen rural-to-urban migration and increase pressure on city centres. That is why Governor Aiyedatiwa has keyed into President Tinubu’s vision of grassroots empowerment,” he stressed.

The commissioner further revealed that the councils had collectively saved N15 billion in a joint account to finance capital projects, describing the move as proof of long-term planning beyond recurrent expenses.

He added that the state government had partnered with the EFCC, ICPC, and the state anti-graft agency to train local government chairmen and senior officials on transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

According to him, the training was aimed at strengthening accountability and preventing mismanagement. “The trainings were designed to ensure that council officials handle public funds with the highest standards of transparency and accountability. This is to guarantee that savings and allocations are used for the good of the people,” he said.

Takuro emphasized that the administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa would continue to prioritize both the welfare of retirees and the development of grassroots communities, stressing that without strong local governance, even the state and federal governments would face challenges.

